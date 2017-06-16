Off the beaten track: Grabbing the Lion by the tail

By Richard Saunders / Contributing reporter

A guaranteed highlight of any visit to China is spending a day or two exploring one of its amazing sacred mountains: those lofty eminences shrouded in a misty veil for much of the year, studded with ancient monasteries inhabited by grizzled old monks, and chockablock with stunning vistas, cloud-kissing peaks and the occasional hanging monastery clinging to a sheer cliff face. Miaoli’s Lion’s Head Mountain (獅頭山) is Taiwan’s answer to amazing Buddhist (and Taoist) sacred mountains in the Middle Kingdom, and while you won’t see wizened old monks or centuries-old buildings on your visit, it’s a very special place in its quieter, less spectacular way.

While Lion’s Head Mountain is still only beginning to appear on the radar of foreign expats and tourists, it’s far from being off-the-beaten-track among Taiwanese, attracting crowds on sunny weekends. Not even hordes of people, however, can spoil the beauty and unique atmosphere of this rather special place. For all its popularity, Lion’s Head Mountain covers a large area, with many kilometers of marked trails, and only at peak times are the most popular paths likely to seem too crowded for comfort.

Lion’s Head Mountain, about 25km drive south of Hsinchu City, is one third of the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area (參山國家風景區), established in March 2001 to protect three upland regions in central Taiwan. The other two are Lishan (梨山), in eastern Taichung, and the Bagua Mountain (八卦山) range of hills near Changhua City. This last is another major draw for the nation’s Buddhists; a temple in the hills here right above Changhua City has a famous, 22 meter-high black statue of the sitting Buddha.

Getting there From Taipei Main Station, take the High Speed Rail to Hsinchu station, then take a Taiwan Tourist Shuttle bus from the station car park (hourly from 8am to 3pm, every 30 minutes on weekends) to Lion’s Head Visitor Center. Once there you can change to the connecting minibus service which whisks passengers round to the Lion’s Head itself. Alternatively take a Taiwan Railways Administration train to Zhubei station (竹北火車站), and pick up the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle there. The last bus back to the train stations leaves at about 5pm, 6pm on weekends.



Lion’s Head Mountain is a rocky eminence, and most of the main temples on the mountain are built into small natural caves or overhangs in the rock face. The largest is Shueilien Cave (水簾洞; Water Curtain Cave), close to Lion’s Head Mountain Scenic Area Visitor Center, on the lion’s “tail.” The walk down to the temple, through the small but attractive gorge of the Shizi Stream (石子溪), is nice, but the cave itself is aesthetically challenged; its main feature is a tall and very ugly wall, which detracts from the beauty of its cave setting. Downstream (but reached by a different trail from the road above) is the very short (half-kilometer-long) “Sticky Rice” Bridge Walk (糯米橋步道). This is a more scenic experience, dropping into a short length of especially narrow and dark gorge, crossed by a century-old bridge, the stone blocks of which are cemented together with mortar made from (believe it or not) a mixture of rice, brown sugar and lime.

Almost opposite the trailhead of the sticky rice bridge trail, a road passing through a temple gate is the start of the walking route that connects most of the temples on the ridge, from “tail” to “head.” If you’re short of time (or energy) the temples on this side (and the “trail,” which is a surfaced road most of the way) can be safely skipped, to allow more time at the opposite end of the ridge. This is the setting for Lion’s Head Mountain’s most impressive set of temples, and to reach it drive or catch a shuttle bus from the visitor center. Here at the lion’s “head,” nestling on the steep, densely forested mountainside high above a large car park, is probably the most aesthetically pleasing ensemble of temples and monasteries on Taiwan.