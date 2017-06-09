Art exhibition listings

By Jason Chung Tang Yen / Contributing reporter

This week’s art listings start with an examination of Taiwanese contemporary art, with Chiu Yi-chen’s (邱奕辰) solo show Time and Space Fantasy (時空幻境). Joy and anticipation can be found in Chiu’s oil paintings, which are realistic depictions of surreal scenes and feature whimsical silhouettes of known and mystic creatures in the forms of clouds and various plants. Chiu’s work will be exhibited with River Art (大河美術) at this year’s Art Taipei art fair (台北國際藝術博覽會) at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall One (世貿一館) in October.

■ National Taiwan Arts Education Center Exhibition Hall 3 (國立臺灣藝術教育館第三展覽室), 47, Nanhai Road, Taipei City (台北市南海路47號), tel: (02) 2311-0574. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 5pm

■ Until June 25

Showing at Michael Ku Gallery, Kuo Yu-ping (郭俞平) debuts new works from her residency in Columbia with My Little Black Book (小黑書). Her works, some on paper, are the result of cultural diffusion and exchange after spending a year in South America, forming a conversation among the different cultures she has encountered. Her work Peeing Fairy references lost tales and various Aboriginal cultures, with refined lines and contrasting colors.

■ Michael Ku Gallery (谷公館), 4F-2, 21, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段21號4樓之2), tel: (02) 2577-5601. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Opening reception on Sunday from 3-6pm. Until August 13

In the tradition of finding young talent in realism, The Young Generation Realistic Painting Exhibition (雅逸寫實新銳展) at Julia Gallery features Chen Hung-hsin’s (陳宏忻) work Disguise II. The painting features a timid looking hedgehog standing inside a flower, hinting at human social behavior and an exploration of deeper reasoning and philosophy, which is suggested by the mysterious array of delicate light in the background.

■ Julia Gallery (雅逸藝術), 8, Lane 50, Zhongcheng Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市忠誠路二段50巷8號), tel: (02) 2832-1330. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 8pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until July 2

The Terrain of Taiwan Contemporary Art (山頭風、海口潮：台灣當代藝術的季風、黑潮) is an ambitious curatorial project that aims to shape the contemporary Taiwanese art scene. Avant-garde master Hou Chun-ming (侯俊明) uses carnal motifs to mirror the conditions of Taiwanese society. Mei Dean-e (梅丁衍), the leading conceptual artist in the local art scene, examines issues of gender equality with his 2009 work titled Sex Distinction, a photographic work of two pairs of women and men’s shoes. Yang Mao-lin (楊茂林), a prominent figure from the artist group Hantoo Art Group (悍圖社), proposes an ironic parallel in his slogan series, questioning the future among works by Lee Jiun-shyan (李俊賢), Chiu Kuo-chun (邱國峻), Lin Shu-kai (林書楷) and Zhang Xu-zhan (張徐展).

■ Double Square Gallery (双方藝廊), 28 Lane 770, Beian Road, Taipei City (台北市北安路770巷28號), tel: (02) 8501-2138. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 6:30pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until July 16

From Ancient Origins to Novel Pigments (仿古墨新) is a show not to be missed if you like traditional ink paintings. Chou Hsi-ting (周錫珽) combines classic styles with his unique flourishes on these massive paintings, the largest is over 10 meters long. Chou has created spectacular scenery in an urban interior setting, challenging the viewer’s perspective.

■ Exhibition Hall Two, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall (中正紀念堂二展廳), 21 Chung-Shan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21號), tel: (02) 2343-1100. Open daily from 9am to 6pm