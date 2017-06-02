Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

CONTEMPORARY

Black/folk metal outfit Bloody Tyrant (暴君) performs tomorrow at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiw?anese pop performers and international acts. Indie singer-songwriter Anie Fann (范安婷) will take the stage on Wednesday with jazz guitarist Eiji Kadota also on the bill. Psychedelic rock act Obviously (顯然樂隊), Thailand’s Bomb at Track and Everfor take the stage on Thursday.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Shows start at 8pm

■ Admission for each show is NT$700, except Thursday which is NT$250. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Tomorrow, Triangle will host Cariparty, a “beach party” held to celebrate the beginning of summer. DJ Cross Cutz, ICRT’s DJ Cola and DJ Dito, who likes to go intense on that merengue and salsa, and DJ Lachino twho is certain to go “intenso” on the reggeatton. Those who arrive in a tank top or swimming shorts get in for free, as well as women wearing a bikini.

■ 1, Yuman St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號)

■ Tomorrow at 10pm

■ Admission is NT$300 for men and NT$200 for women

The Nook Music Festival (山角音樂節) on Sunday at Taipei’s TTDW (台科大設計週) blends design with music and will feature a line-up of some of Taiwan’s top acts, including indie rockers Angry Youth (厭世少年), math rock band Elephant Gym (大象體操), metal outfit Masquerader and alt-rock act Guntzepaula (槍擊潑辣), among a host of others.

■ 43 Keelung St, Sec 4, Taipei City (臺北市基隆路四段43號)

■ Sunday from 2pm to 10pm

■ Admission is free

Hello Nico, a group that mixes pop, alt rock with electronic sounds, will perform tomorrow at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. Japan’s dreamy rock band Sleep.ab will also perform. On Sunday, Tulbus Mangququ will take the stage with the Bunan Warriors (農男樂團). Tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, there will be a farewell party for Lyova Lyubov. The house and techno party will also see Katrina, Inn, Don Lage and G.Lu take the stage. The house and techno grooves will continue tomorrow with a six-hour set by Initials BB. Red Beam, Masato, Toska and Elin will also perform.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start tomorrow at 7:30pm and Sunday at 9pm; Korner shows begin at 11:50pm

■ The Wall tickets cost NT$800 tomorrow and NT$500 on Sunday; Korner tickets cost NT$200 for each show, available through thewall.tw

Pipe Live Music, a major venue for indie music and parties, will host a rap party tonight with Banyan Gang (榕幫), Goodman Production (品格教育), MC Swan, Mr Rabbit (兔子先生) and a whole host of others.

■ 1 Siyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市思源路1號), tel: (02) 2364-8198. On the Net: www.pipemusic.com.tw

■ Show starts at 11pm

■ Admission is NT$350, available through www.indievox.com, pipemusic.kktix.cc and at FamilyMart (全家) FamiPort kiosks

Delta and hill country blues quartet The Wild Alibis will play tomorrow at Bobwundaye (無問題), a small pub in Taipei.

■ 77, Heping E Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市和平東路三段77號), tel: (02) 2377-1772

■ Shows start at 10pm

■ Admission is NT$300

Paiwan singer Seredau will perform tonight at Witch House (女巫店), an intimate coffeehouse-style venue in the National Taiwan University area. Folk act High CC (害喜喜) takes the stage tomorrow with The Twins (隔壁與八婆) also on the bill. Elsa Kopt, who performs bossa nova, French pop and jazz, performs on Tuesday. Singer and guitarist Aknit will offer support. On Thursday, Hong Kong counter-culture icon Lenny Guo (郭達年), frontman for agit-rock group Blackbird (黑鳥), perform a solo set.