Free school meals help Indonesian children stand tall

By Thin Lei Win / Thomson Reuters Foundation, SERANG, Indonesia

It was a simple lunch: fried noodles, a piece of fried chicken and a banana. But for Safira, an elfin 11-year-old, this meal is a luxury. Provided free by her school, it’s also the first and only meal she will have for the rest of the day.

The daughter of a factory employee and a day laborer who travels hours each day to find work, there is little money to cook meals at home. Dinner is usually a banana or two. When the school does not provide lunch, Safira goes hungry.

“On days without school meals I don’t bring anything from home. Then, I don’t eat,” she said, picking delicately at the chicken with freshly washed hands.

“When I’m very hungry, I can’t concentrate on what the teacher is saying,” she added. “The food at school is delicious — I usually eat fried rice at home.”

Her small primary school in the city of Serang, some 60km west of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, provides three out of six lunches every week.

The menu is a carefully considered mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fiber and vitamins. The ingredients are sourced from local farmers, and groups of mothers whose children study at the school take turns to prepare the meals.

The school meal program, funded by the UN World Food Program (WFP) and global commodities trader Cargill Inc, is part of a larger effort by the Indonesian authorities and aid agencies to tackle widespread malnutrition that affects millions of children, stunting their growth and hobbling their potential.

In Indonesia, one in three children between the ages of six and 14 do not eat enough nutritious food, the WFP says.

The situation is worst in eastern areas where the weather is drier, and there is chronic poverty and low development.

The problem has significant implications for the archipelago’s future economic growth and resilience, as well as its health needs, experts say.

“Economic losses due to stunting and malnutrition are estimated to be two to three percent of Indonesia’s GDP,” said Martha Bowen, deputy country director in Indonesia for the US government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), which runs a US$134 million project to reduce stunting in Indonesia.

According to government data, about 37 percent of all Indonesian children under five were stunted in 2013, up from 35.6 percent in 2010. This translates to over 9.5 million stunted children, the fifth highest national figure globally, the WFP says.

Stunting is caused by long-term under-nutrition, combined with sanitation and hygiene problems. It hinders children’s cognitive growth and economic potential, experts say.

Stunted children, who are shorter than average height, generally complete fewer years of schooling and earn less income as adults. The effects are largely irreversible.

Government research also found that more than a quarter of Indonesian children aged from five to 14 were anemic in 2013. Usually caused by deficiencies of iron and vitamins in the diet, anemia affects children’s cognitive and physical development.

HIGH FOOD PRICES

A WFP study comparing schools with the meal program and those without revealed higher attendance rates at the former, said Anthea Webb, the agency’s director in Indonesia.

“Kids were skipping school a lot less, anemia rates went down — which means the kids had more energy and were more focused — and their hygiene habits also improved because... we also teach them how to wash their hands and brush their teeth,” she said.