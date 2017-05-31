China’s ill, and wealthy, look abroad for medical treatment

By Sui-Lee Wee / NY TIMES News service, Beijing

China’s medical system could not stop the cancer eating at Guo Shushi’s stomach. It roared back even after Guo, a 63-year-old real estate developer, endured surgery, chemotherapy and radiation at two hospitals.

Then his son-in-law discovered online that — for a price — companies were willing to help critically ill Chinese seek treatment abroad. Soon Guo was at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, receiving a new immunotherapy drug, Keytruda, which is not available in China. In April, nearly four months later, his tumor has shrunk and his weight has gone up.

“When I arrived, I could feel how large the gap was,” said Guo of the difference in care.

The cost: about US$220,000 — all paid out of pocket.

China’s nearly 1.4 billion people depend on a strained and struggling health care system that belies the country’s rise as an increasingly wealthy global power. But more and more, the rich are finding a way out.

Western hospitals and a new group of well-connected companies are reaching for well-heeled Chinese patients who need lifesaving treatments unavailable at home. The trend is a twist on the perception of medical tourism as a way to save money, often on noncritical procedures like dental work and face-lifts. For these customers, getting out of China is a matter of life or death.

Medical care is just one manifestation of China’s wide wealth disparity. A new generation of affluent Chinese can seek help at private hospitals or go abroad, even as the rest endure long waits and find their treatment falling short.

Chinese took an estimated 500,000 outbound medical trips last year, a fivefold increase from a year earlier, according to Ctrip.com International, a Chinese travel booking company, which offers medical travel on its Web site. While the bulk of that is focused on plastic surgery and routine examinations, medical travel agencies say the number of critically ill Chinese patients leaving the country for medical treatment is growing.

“China is among the countries where we have seen the greatest growth in recent years,” Stephanie Hines, chairwoman of executive health and international medicine at the Mayo Clinic, said in an e-mail.

At Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, employees help patients with travel and lodging. Mass General, Mayo Clinic and Boston Children’s Hospital provide interpreters.

Guo is one of more than 1,000 patients that one company based in Beijing, Hope Noah Health Co, says it helped last year — a number it says was double that of the year before. Upon arriving in the US or Japan, the two countries to which Hope Noah sends people, patients are greeted at the airports by Hope Noah employees and whisked off to a rented apartment. When they head to the hospital, a Hope Noah translator is by their side.

OVERBURDENED HOSPITALS

As recently as the 1970s, China’s health care system provided cradle-to-grave medical support. But despite a huge health care reform plan, its public hospitals are overburdened, with too few beds and doctors to deliver the kind of care that many in the West take for granted. A 2015 study by The Lancet based on UN criteria found that China ranked 92 out of 188 countries, after Cuba and Mexico.

The government has increased spending and encouraged private investors to address the problem. A total of about 4.3 million cancer cases were diagnosed in China in 2015, or almost 12,000 cases a day, compared with 2.4 million in 2010, according to the state-run news media. The five-year survival rate of Chinese cancer patients is around 30 percent, compared with about 70 percent in the US, according to China’s National Cancer Prevention and Research Center.