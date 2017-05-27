A hint of ginseng

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing reporter

The search for fresh local green things to put on a plate continues at our home in Hualien and it is an endless surprise what can be discovered with just a little exploration along the fringes of local traditional markets. Talinum (土人蔘, 巴蔘), my most recent discovery, has proved a great success and has become part of the family diet. Like tetragon, which we looked at early this month, it is sometimes regarded as a substitute for spinach, but really, it doesn’t need to be a substitute for anything and has many interesting applications in the kitchen.

Talinum is certainly not a name with which most cooks will be familiar. Its common names are even more exotic, including fameflower and Jewels of Opar, and it makes a very pretty display in the market. But as with many of these unconventional vegetables, unfamiliarity can make them off-putting. Trying to work out exactly what species the vague Chinese term refers to is confusing, and I have seen it linked with Talinum panticulatum, Talinum fruticosum, and Talinum triangulare, plants that can be found throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and West Africa. Talinum features occasionally in Southeast Asian cuisine, and is present in Thai cuisine under the name som kon and in Malay food as genseng halus. It is said to be used extensively as a vegetable in West Africa, particularly Nigeria.

While I am not enough of a botanist to work out exactly which kind of talinum is being sold by my regular “unusual veg” lady at the local market, these different species do seem to have similar traits and various cross references see them all appear under the Chinese name of “wild ginseng” (土人蔘). This name clearly has substantial appeal in Taiwan, and while talinum is not in any way, shape or form a relation to the medicinal root, it is thought to have some of its tonic effects. Talinum does have a slight taste of ginseng, and even if it only has a fraction of its potency as a medicine, at NT$20 a bunch there is really not much to complain about.

My “unusual veg” lady emphasized that it was excellent for brain function and a real boon for the memory, and other sources laud its benefits to the gastrointestinal tract and as an anti-inflammatory. Anecdotal sources praise it as everything from an aphrodisiac to a hangover cure (the former using a decoction of the soft woody stem — just in case you are interested).

Talinum is one of those plants in which nothing is wasted. The leaves can be eaten raw, and the tender shoots are especially delicious tossed into a salad. The more mature leaves can be fried quickly with a bit of ginger and chili for an excellent vegetable side dish, or it can be added to soups and broths. The leaves have a mucinous quality rather like okra, but this can be minimized through very rapid cooking. On the other hand, soups can benefit from this quality if you regard a viscous broth as something to be savored. Once the leaves have been removed, the stems can be used to make soup (definitely preferable to using the leaves for this purpose) or infuse tea. The roots can be steamed and dried before being stored for long periods. Aged roots command a premium for their enhanced medicinal properties.

Apart from the slight bitterness of ginseng, which makes me want to pair it indiscriminately with goji berries, talinum is balanced with a subtle sweetness of its own, particularly in the tender shoots and flowers, which are a readymade garnish. Its texture is similar to Madeira vine (Anredera cordifolia, 川七), though less assertive, making it amenable to winter preparations such as Madeira vine in sesame oil — though it probably wouldn’t look as attractive with its thin, elongated leaves.