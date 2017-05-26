Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Contributing reporter

After this week’s art listings, the Taipei Times passes the paint brush to another colleague. Art is like storytelling and the struggle to create and tell stories — especially when the story you’re trying to tell goes against official narratives — is real. I’ve also met artists from other parts of Asia who say that they didn’t have the same degree of freedom back home as they do in Taiwan to create the art that they want.

My wish is for Taipei’s contemporary art scene to continue to grow and become internationally recognized, but more importantly, for artists to continue to have a democratic space to express themselves freely — and believe me, I’ve seen a lot of raunchy and tantalizing exhibitions over the past two-and-a-half years.

Many thanks to the artists, curators and gallerists who have taught me so much. Thanks for taking the time to share your stories and thanks for putting up with my Mandarin — though I like to think that good art transcends language barriers. Most of all, thanks to the readers who support this column and Taiwan’s artists by sharing these listings with their friends, attending exhibitions and spreading the word about Taiwan’s many wonderful artists.

Don’t let the hashtag and the spelling error put you off. #yourkiddingright is a satirical take on a society where “likes” on Instagram determines one’s worth. Held at Bluerider Art, the exhibition is Desire Obtain Cherish (DOC), a tantalizing series of installations by Jonathan Paul that explore topics such as sex, drugs and fame. The Los Angeles-based artist is known for employing dark and daring humor in his pop sculptures. His giant-sized lollipop sculpture, for instance, is meant to mimic the process of having a meltdown. DOC brilliantly captures the hollow pursuit of fame and materialism disguised as happiness.

■ Bluerider Art (藍騎士藝術空間), 9F, 25-1, Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市仁愛路四段25-1號9樓), tel: (02) 2752-2238. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9am to 6pm

■ Until July 1

Chinese artist Dong Dawei’s (董大為) signature blotchy, patchwork-like drawings started from an accidental ink stain on one of his earlier drawings. His latest solo exhibition, Visible Light (可見之光), which opens at Asia Art Center II tomorrow, will showcase a series of Dong’s pastel drawings that resemble bits of dust that seem simultaneously fluttering and stuck in place. Although Dong believes in letting materials take their natural course — which means letting ink leak and pastel smear on the canvas rather than trying to clean it up — there is also a certain tidiness and meticulousness to his work. Obviously, aesthetics still matter to Dong, but his message is clear: natural beauty is always better.

■ Asia Art Center II (亞洲藝術中心二館), 93, Lequn 2nd Rd, Taipei City (台北市樂群二路93號), tel: (02) 8502-7939. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6:30pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until July 1

Opening tomorrow at Nunu Fine Art is Paintings for Juliet (給茱麗葉的畫), a solo exhibition by Northern Irish artist Rodney Dickson. Although his paintings seem colorful and cheerful, Dickson’s work is influenced by memories of his childhood growing up during the Troubles. In particular, Dickson’s paintings explore the futility of war and his work has since expanded to include wars in Vietnam and Cambodia. Dickson lives and paints in his studio, a converted tobacco warehouse, because he doesn’t want to separate himself too much from his work. He slathers layers and layers of thick paint on canvas, a process that mimics human memory. Dickson will also be teaching a public drawing workshop on Sunday at 3pm at the gallery.