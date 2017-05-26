Highlight:Computex Taipei

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Promising displays such as a “pocket-sized translation device that can voice-translate 80 languages instantly” and “artificial intelligence to replace human brains,” the massive Computex information and communication technology show will kick off next week in Taipei with more than 1,600 exhibitors from 26 countries occupying 5,010 booths. Among the newcomers are Tesla and Dell.

The show has evolved much from its days as a PC hardware convention, shifting its focus last year to “building global technology ecosystems.” This year’s themes will be artificial intelligence and robotics, Internet of Things applications, innovations and startups, business solutions and gaming and virtual reality.

There will be four exhibits: SmarTEX will cover the Internet of Things side with applications in cyber security, smart home and entertainment, smart wearables, automotive electronics and smart tech solutions. It’s sort of a preview of the lifestyles of the future.

InnoVEX focuses on startups founded after 2012, with 230 ventures from 20 countries displaying their vision and participating in pitch competitions, presentations and various networking activities. Gartner, a research and analysis company, predicted that 50 percent of the Internet of Things applications will originate in startups that are less than three years old by this year.

As its name suggests, iStyle will be all about Apple. Now in its second year, the show boasts a variety of certified Made for iPhone, iPod and iPad products. Finally, brand new to Computex is the Gaming and Virtual Reality exhibit, with products ranging from headsets to cooling systems to games. Gaming competitions will take place during the show. There will also be a number of conferences and other events.

■ Tuesday to June 2 from 9:30am to 6pm, June 3 from 9:30am to 4pm at Taipei World Trade Center Nangang Exhibition Hall (台北南港展覽館), Ln 105, Jingmao 2nd Rd, Taipei（台北市經貿二路105巷), Taipei World Trade Center, Exhibition Hall 1 (台北世界貿易中心展覽大樓一館), 5, Xinyi Rd Sec 5, Taipei City (台北市信義路5段5號), Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 3 (台北世界貿易中心展覽大樓三館), 6, Songshou Rd, Taipei City (台北市松壽路6號) and Taipei International Convention Center (台北國際會議中心), 1, Xinyi Rd Sec 5, Taipei City (台北市信義路5段1號).

■ Tickets are NT$200 per day. Some shows open to the public only on June 3, while InnoVEX ends on June 1. For a full list of events, visit: www.computextaipei.com.tw.