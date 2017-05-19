Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Contributing reporter

When Austrian ceramic artist Matthias Kaiser came across books on Chinese medicine, the pictures and descriptions of odd and fascinating ingredients, such as the organs of rare animals, inspired his latest series. Kaiser’s work retains the original quality of the material, giving it a mystical rather than commercial feel. Although Chen Hsian-jung (陳向榮) rarely considered Chinese medicine shops because of their ubiquity, his latest ceramic pieces consider their cultural significance. Chen’s approach differs from Kaiser’s in that he uses bright colors and jarring geometric lines. Gold and Green (金草中藥行) , on view at Pon Ding, features the work of both artists.

■ Pon Ding (朋丁), 6, Ln 53, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市中山北路一段53巷6號), tel: (02) 2537 7281. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 8pm

■ Until June 11

Although watercolor wasn’t always his preferred medium — he thought it too “Western” — Chinese artist Wang Yuping (王玉平) has since taken a liking to the medium and his latest solo exhibition, Wang Yuping (王玉平), held at Taipei’s Eslite Gallery, features over 40 of his recent watercolor paintings. Wang paints old books such as biographies, children’s books and comics, as well as odds and ends, including a matchbox from the Czech Republic, from his personal collection. While his paintings conjure up feelings of warmth and nostalgia, their subject matter seems lonely and abandoned. Some of the books he paints have water marks and creases from years of neglect, hinting at a bygone era when people treasured books.

■ Eslite Gallery (誠品畫廊), 5F, 11 Songgao Rd, Taipei City (台北市松高路11號5樓), tel: (02) 8789-3388. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until June 18

The artist who paints in his underwear is back with a riveting and raunchy solo exhibition at Aki Gallery. Lee Chen-dao (李承道) continues to employ his signature hot-but-lethal women in lingerie and combat boots and fat-men-in-underwear motifs in Cha Cha Cha of Siena (西恩那恰恰), which is named after the Italian town famous for its medieval buildings. The rifle-wielding women are the heroines in this series of paintings, though the lines between good and evil are blurred, suggesting that humans are a bit of both — or that everything is simply a matter of perspective.

■ Aki Gallery (也趣藝廊), 141 Minzu W Rd, Taipei City (台北市民族西路141號), tel: (02) 2599-1171. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 6:30pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until June 18

After an impressive lineup of exhibitions — including an installation which required ripping apart the floorboards of the gallery and piecing them back together and another one which saw the pipes being ripped out — Project Fulfill Art Space is exhibiting paintings. Scenery Poem (風景詩) features the work of Hong Kong artist Wong Chun-hei (黃進曦) and Japanese artist Kenichiro Fukumoto. Wong’s paintings of bucolic green mountains and turquoise waters are inspired by his hikes around the outskirts of Hong Kong. While Fukumoto previously painted the lush forests of Southeast Asia, upon returning to Tokyo he started painting potted plants, flowers and trees found in people’s gardens, and weeds growing through concrete. Both artists demonstrate that one need not venture far to experience the meditative effects of nature, and that we can find little slices of calm in the city too.