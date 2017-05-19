Highlight: Taiwan International Percussion Convention

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

The triennial Taiwan International Percussion Convention (TIPC) returns for a ninth year of percussion music. Sponsored by the Taipei-based Ju Percussion Group (朱宗慶打擊樂團), this year’s convention will include for the first time a competition section —Taiwan International Percussion Convention Competition — held in conjunction with the festival, which sees top-notch percussionists from around the world holding concerts and seminars.

This year’s lineup includes three Taiwanese groups and 13 international groups.

The Ju Percussion Group will open the event tomorrow at Taipei’s National Concert Hall, followed on Sunday afternoon with a “Master’s” performance by France’s Emmanuel Sejourne and Jean Geoffroy, Japan’s Momoko Kamkiya and Michael Burritt and Casey Cangelosi, both from the US.

Other performances to watch out for include Knock Out by Percossa, Magic Genius by OREKA TX & NanaFormosa Percussion Duo and, of course, the TIPC Competition Winners, which will be announced on May 27.

The festival ends with a performance by the Emil Richards Quartet.

■ For a complete list of performances and venues throughout Taiwan, go to their Chinese and English Web site: 2017tipcc.jpg.org.tw

■ Tickets for all venues are NT$500 to NT$1,800, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw