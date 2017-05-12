Highlight: Maslenitsa and multicultural workshop

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

The only thing better than Maslenitsa (think Russian Mardis Gras with pancakes) is Maslenitsa combined with food and culture from Honduras, Colombia, India and Brazil.

In Orthodox Christian tradition, Maslenitsa is the last week that eggs and dairy products are allowed to be eaten before the Great Lent. Since meat is forbidden during Maslenitsa, the most symbolic food is blini, or Russian pancakes. Participants in Sunday’s event in Taipei will learn how to make blini, participate in traditional games, crafts and folk dancing.

Don’t forget the other cultures. Attendees can learn how to make Honduran chismol (a topping made with tomatoes, onions and other veggies) and guacamole, a Colombian fried plantain dish and Brazilian Caipirinha cocktails. They can also try on Indian saris and get henna tattoos. There will be food and crafts from all five featured countries for sale.

■ 3pm to 8:30pm Sunday, Huazhong Campsite (華中露營場), located east of the bridge at Huazhong Riverside Park (華中河濱公園)

■ The Maslenitsa portion alone is NT$350, with other workshops being NT$300 each. Discount packages are available at www.yk-club.com/coupon.html (Chinese)