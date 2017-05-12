Highlight: Taiwan Nationwide Cleanup Day

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Six locations throughout the nation — Tamsui, Jinshan, Fulong, Waiao, Kaohsiung and Pingxi — will play host for the Taiwan Nationwide Cleanup Day, a call to action for both locals and foreigners to work together on May 20 to clean up a vast amount of garbage all around Taiwan.

Event organizers, Taiwan Adventure Outings, Southern Taiwan Hiking Group, Taipei Hikers, Let’s Do It! Taiwan and Love your Coast Taiwan, will provide bags, gloves and tools for the cleanup. All you need to do is choose the location you would like to help clean, click on the link below, submit your name and email, and a team leader will contact you.

Along with these locations, organizers are also welcoming others to volunteer to be team leaders in other areas as well. Message them at info@taoutings.com with your location and they will put your location on the map and add it to the list.

■ For a complete list of locations and how to sign up, go to: www.facebook.com/TaiwanAdventureOutings/posts/410702145961249:0