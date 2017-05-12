Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

Long-term expat, singer and author Joe Henley will hold an event tomorrow at 3pm at Taipei’s Vinyl Decision to celebrate the publication of his second novel Bu San Bu Si (不三不四). Henley says there will be drinks, music and at some point he’ll talk about the book and why he wrote it, followed by a Q&A session. Henley’s publisher, Taipei-based Camphor Press, will also be on hand with the novel and some other works that they have published.

■ Vinyl Decision (黑膠咖啡 — 上菜囉), 6, Ln 36 Chongde St, Taipei City (台北市崇德街38巷6號).

■ Tomorrow at 3pm

The Latin American Food and Music Festival returns on Sunday to Taipei Artist Village. Organized by the Foundation of Latino Residents in Taiwan, there will be plenty of cuisine and crafts from Bolivia, Argentina, Haiti, Mexico and others. The pinata will be back in the children’s corner, and for adults, there will also be a lucky draw, books, souvenirs, cooking workshops and live music (salsa, bachata, merengue and reggae) by new Taiwan-based Last Minute Latin Band, Latin Retro and Encanto Latin Jazz.

■ Sunday from 11am to 6:30pm at Taipei Artist Village (台北國際藝術村百里廳), 7 Beiping E Rd, Taipei City (台北市北平東路7號)

■ Admission is NT$100, which comes with a lucky draw raffle. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/LatinHeritage/

Classical

NSO’s Choice — French Masterpieces is a performance tomorrow at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. Under the baton of French conductor Pascal Rophe and a performances by Israeli-born flutist Sharon Bezaly and the Taipei Philharmonic Chorus, the program includes Henri Dutilleux’s Metaboles, Flute Concerto by Carl Nielsen and Maurice Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloe.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tomorrow at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$700 to NT$1,500, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

Strive For Omnipresent Joy — Vietnamese Music’s Colorful World is a performance on Sunday at the National Concert Hall. The concert will feature Vietnam’s traditional court music from the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries with a focus on the pipa and piano.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Sunday at 2:30pm. Tickets are NT$300 to NT$800 (NT$1,000 and NT$2,000 tickets are sold out), available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

Contemporary

Tickets for the Crowd Lu (盧廣仲) concert tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists, are sold out. Emo rockers ZANI (渣泥), alt rockers The Fake Adult Project (偽造成人計劃) and TOBE perform on Sunday. Shogaze and noise-rock band Manic Sheep will play on Wednesday with Japanese garage/punk band DYGL. There are still tickets available for Thursday’s concert by Crystal Castles, a Canadian experimental electronica duo famed for its raucous take on electro-punk. It’s a night of techno and house tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall. Initials B.B., Lyova Lyubov, Ruby Fatale, Andy Chiu and LMF are set to perform.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start Sunday and Thursday at 8pm and Wednesday at 7:30pm; Korner shows start at 11:50pm

■ The Wall tickets cost NT$400 on Sunday, NT$1,000 on Wednesday and NT$1,800 on Thursday; Korner tickets are NT$200, available through thewall.tw

Punk rock and blue rock are on the menu tonight at indie rock club Revolver, with punk and garage rock favorites 88 Balaz (88顆芭樂籽), punk rockers For Winners (勝利一族) and China’s Pumpkins (小南瓜). Tomorrow it is metal, metal core and rock with From Ashes, Rebel Slaves (蚋蓓死淚), The Next Morning and Falling Black. On Sunday, it is indie rock and post rock with Boycany, Redwater (紅水) and Dr. Geek (神經博士). Wednesday features rock with Amuse (遊樂), Sadog and Reversing into Garage (倒車入庫).Thesameday (平凡生活), Messyroom (梅西的房間) and Tntbox take the stage on Thursday for some punk and rock.