Highlight: Cinco de Mayo at Maji Maji

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

No, it’s not Mexican Independence Day, as some event promoters may claim. In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is simply a commemoration of the Battle of Puebla, and isn’t really celebrated anywhere else in the country except for, well, Puebla. But thanks to the Americans, who mark the occasion as their favorite excuse to down tequila and margaritas (and celebrate Mexican culture), Cinco de Mayo celebrations are held all around the world — including Taipei.

Almost all Mexican restaurants in town will be hosting events and specials this weekend, and Maji Square will be throwing a party tonight that will feature DJ Marcus Aurelius and Mariachi singer-guitarist Juan Basilio Pina. The fiesta moves to Triangle after 10pm, with DJ Cross Cutz, Marcus (again) and Lachino. Mexican food will be available at Crafted Beer & Co, and Triangle will be serving a round of tequila shots every hour.

■ 8pm tonight to 4am tomorrow, Maji Square and Triangle, Taipei Flora Expo Park (台北花博公園), 1, Yumen Street, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號)

■ Admission is free. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/events /648899208653624