Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Contributing reporter

Kuo Bor-jou’s (郭博州) abstract images are inspired by feelings and memories of his native Tainan and his travels around the world. Starting tomorrow, Liang Gallery will feature a series of Kuo’s montages — colorful canvases layered with found objects, printmaking and paint. Beyond the World of Ink and Color (墨彩.塵外) explores the endless possibilities of paint as a medium and how it can be distorted and sculpted to look like something it is not.

■ Liang Gallery (尊彩藝術中心), 366, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路366號), tel: (02) 2797-1100. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until June 4

Chini Gallery will hold a solo exhibition by Lee Kuang-yu (李光裕), which will run concurrently with the Venice Biennale. To Have and Have Not (有無之際—李光裕大型個展) will show a selection of Lee’s bronze sculptures, while the others will be on display at the San Marino Pavilion in Venice. Lee’s sculptures are influenced by Buddhist and Taoist beliefs which he interweaves with a tongue-in-cheek, nuanced humor. The title comes from a novel by Ernest Hemingway of the same name and explores today’s global and economic instability and the choices people make when pushed into dire circumstances.

■ Chini Gallery (采泥藝術), 48, Lane 128 Jingye 1st Rd, Taipei City (台北市敬業一路128巷48號), tel: (02) 7729-5809. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 7pm

■ Until June 11

Opening tomorrow at Tina Keng Gallery is a solo exhibition by Chen Chun-hao (陳浚豪), who known for engineering the “mosquito nail” technique where he uses a nail gun to shoot tiny nails into canvases stretched over wood. In Once Upon an Otherworldly Realm (天圓、地方、非人間), Chen creates replicas of 11th-century paintings found in the emperor’s court. The result of Chen’s imitation is both poetic and jarring. On the one hand, he seeks to preserve tradition, but on the other hand, he’s also mocking its significance by using cheap, mass-produced materials.

■ Tina Keng Gallery (耿畫廊), 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號), tel: (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until July 2