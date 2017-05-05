Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

Award-winning and internationally-acclaimed Australian author John Marsden will give a talk at Taipei’s National Central Library on Sunday at 2pm. “Australia’s king of young adult fiction,” Marsden has written more than 40 books with five million copies sold internationally. He is possibly best known for the Tomorrow series, now a major motion picture, and has also written books on the craft of writing, manhood and parenting.

■ National Central Library, International Conference Hall (國家圖書館 — 國際會議廳), 3F, 20 Chungshan S Rd, Taipei (台北市中山南路20號3樓)

■ Sunday at 2pm (doors open at 1:30pm). The talk is in English. Admission is free, but attendees must register in advance at: activity.ncl.edu.tw

An event will be held tomorrow behind the children’s playground in Da-an Park to raise awareness for Ankylosing Spondylitis, a type of progressive arthritis due to chronic inflammation of the joints and spine that eventually fuses the spine. There will be plenty of space for a picnic, frisbee, food and croquet.

■ Da-an Forest Park (大安森林公園), behind children’s playground on the corner of Xinyi Rd (信義路) and Jianguo S Road (建國南路), Taipei City

■ Tomorrow at 2pm. On the Net: www.facebook.com/events/ 1886377794976227/

A number of people will be hiking up Elephant Mountain Hiking Trail (象山步道) on Sunday at the crack of dawn to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide in Taiwan. Participants will meet at the base of the trail at 4:30am and the hike will last about two hours, after which those who want can join the group for breakfast at a nearby restaurant.

■ 4am on Sunday at Elephant Mountain Hiking Trail (象山步道). Admission is free. For more information, check: www.facebook.com/events/790825141050308

Contemporary

Alternative rock outfit Frande (法蘭黛樂團) performs tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$1,000. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Electro duo Trance Zone Family (勸世宗親會) and TonyBand are on the roster tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. Rapper and hip hop artist Ty. will perform on Sunday. It’s a night of house and techno tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, with Kavan Spruyt, Pual Trafford, Yun, Debbie Chia, Umbra and others. Tomorrow, both The Wall and Korner will host Organik 2017 After Party, with techno and house by Germany’s Barker&Baumecker, Sweden’s Dorisburg and Kalawila and Barker from the UK set to perform at The Wall, while Korner will host Diskonnected, Al Burro, Jon Du and Germany’s Dennis Lee, among others.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start tonight at 7pm and Sunday at 7:30pm; Korner shows begin at 11:50pm as does the Organik 2017 After Party

■ The Wall tickets cost NT$500 tonight and NT$800 on Sunday; Korner tickets are NT$200 tonight; Organik tickets are NT$650, available through thewall.tw

Japanese musician Masaki Toraiwa will perform tomorrow at FUZZ Art Space, a performance and art space in New Taipei City. Tonyband will offer support.

■ B1, 199 Zhongshan Rd, Sec 2, New Taipei City (新北市板橋區中山路二段99號B1)