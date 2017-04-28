Highlight: Polymer Annual Open Studio: Unlocked

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Polymer Art Space (空場藝術聚落) hosts many events in its exhibition area year round, but only once a year are visitors invited to explore the 20 resident artist studios housed in the former textile factory in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投).

Tomorrow is that big day, and in addition to all the artists being in their habitats, there will be a discussion between Dutch artist Andre Smits, who is here through the Artist in the World program, and Kuo Yi-chen (郭亦辰), founder of Stupin, a platform for resident artist studio exchanges.

There will be a pop-up cafe by Comfort Zone handmade desserts and a special screening of Gelivable Cinema’s Art in and out of the Studio, which discusses the effects that process-oriented contemporary art has on the concept of a studio. There’s also a pretty sweet rooftop for visitors to hang out.

■ Tomorrow 10am to Sunday at midnight at Polymer Art Space (空場藝術聚落), 3F, 9, Beitou Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市北投路一段9號3樓). The artist discussion is at 2pm and the screening is at 7pm.

■ Admission is free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1865758463663554 for more details (Chinese).