Highlight: Copa America Taiwan 2017

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Copa America 2017 is a football tournament and Latin food festival that kicks off on Sunday and Monday and developed with the representatives from different Latin American countries.

Thirteen Latin American football teams will participate in the tournament, as well as a Taiwanese team with authorities representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Latinos Taiwan and staff from embassies and trade offices.

The games will be followed by an outdoor party with DJs, drinks and plenty of yummy Latin food.

Organized by MOFA in conjunction with Latinos Taiwan and several embassies and trade offices, the event is an initiative of Latin American students to promote diversity and honor Taiwan.

The football and food festival will be held on Sunday and Monday at Yingfeng Football Field (迎風足球場), in Yingfeng Riverside Park (迎風河濱公園), which is next to Dajia Riverside Park (大佳河濱公園), off Bingjiang Street (迎風河濱運動公園靠近濱江街) in Taipei.

Triangle will be celebrating with the players and the fans in a special edition of Cariparty, a night of Latin American and Caribbean tunes with DJ Praddmix and Djcola Jorge.

■ Copa America 2017 is Sunday from 7:30am to Monday at 7pm and admission is free. Cariparty begins Sunday at 11pm. Admission is NT$300