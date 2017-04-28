Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Classical

From Schubert to Shostakovich is a concert held by the National Symphony Orchestra tonight at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. Under the baton of Italian Oleg Caetani and a performance by Hungarian virtuoso trumpet player Gabor Boldoczki, the program includes Franz Scubert’s Symphony No. 3, D. 200, D major, Krzysztof Penderecki’s Concertino for Trumpet and Orchestra and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 15, Op. 141, A major.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tonight at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$400 to NT$1,500, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

NSO What is Composition III — Phantom Opera, and Dorian Gray brings together music from two popular works of suspense — Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray and Gaston Leroux’s The Phantom of the Opera — tomorrow at Taipei’s National Recital Hall. The performance features soprano Grace Lin (林慈音), violinist Li I-ching (李宜錦) and pianist Chen Chao-huei (陳昭惠) in a program includes works by Robert Schumann, Richard Wagner and Frederic Chopin.

■ National Recital Hall, Taipei City

■ Tomorrow at 2:30pm. Tickets are NT$400, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

Celebrated Korean virtuoso pianist Kun Woo Paik will hold a one-off recital on Wednesday at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. The program includes Bach’s French Suite No.5 in G Major, BWV 816, Johann Brahms Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24, Ludwig von Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 17 in d minor “Tempest,” Op. 31 No. 2 and Fantasy and Fugue on the Theme B-A-C-H by Franz Liszt.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Wednesday at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$800 to NT$2,500, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

Theater

For You, My Dear: ‘night Mother is a performance starting tonight at Taipei’s Experimental Theater that is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play ‘night Mother by Marsha Norman. Performed by Lyric’s Studio (人??創作体), the play examines themes of family, marriage and suicide through the relationship of a daughter and her mother.

■ Experimental Theater, Taipei City

■ Tomorrow and Sunday at 2:30pm (tonight and tomorrow’s 7:30pm performances are sold out). Tickets are NT$700 to NT$1,000, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

After a five-year creative hiatus, U-theater returns with its newest production Dao, a performance that takes inspiration from the calligraphy of Grace Tong (董陽孜) and combines drums, giant gongs, se (Chinese zither) and Chinese flute, as well as the body movements of taichi and splash coloring. “This work is a integration of visualizing the painting, the stage effects, the performers and music into the space of theater,” the troupe writes in its press release.

■ National Theater, Taipei City

■ Thursday, May 5 and May 6 at 7:30pm and May 6 and May 7 at 2:30pm. Tickets are NT$600 to NT$3,000, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

The Night Side of Life is a performance by EX-Theatre Asia (EX-亞洲劇團) beginning on Thursday at Taipei’s National Theater. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning documentary The Emperor of All Maladies, the play examines a woman’s struggles with cancer.

■ National Experimental Theater, Taipei City

■ Thursday, May 5 and May 6 at 7:30pm and May 6 and May 7 at 2:30pm. Tickets are NT$800, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw