China’s ‘Christmas Town’ opens doors to migrants from the Middle East, but future uncertain

Thomson Reuters Foundation, YIWU, China

As Europe and the US crack down on migrants from the Middle East and Africa, China is welcoming those with money with the boomtown of Yiwu, known as “Christmas Town,” luring business-savvy Syrians, Yemeni, Libyans and Iraqis.

Although China doesn’t have laws recognizing refugees, it grants visas to people from war-torn countries who can afford to live in the country, paying language course fees or business taxes from their own pocket.

The rapid rise of Yiwu as a business center since the early 2000s has proved an attraction for migrants wanting to rebuild their lives.

The eastern city of 1.2 million people, 285km south of Shanghai, is nicknamed “Christmas Town” for producing 60 percent of the world’s Christmas decorations — as well as a host of other goods from socks to plastic toys and electronics.

A Yiwu government report showed that in 2016 the city issued 9,675 people temporary residence permits, a 17 percent rise on the previous year, of which over 4,000 were to those from war-torn countries including Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan.

Iraqis were the biggest group to apply for residence permits in China in 2016 with other applications from Yemen, India, Syria, Afghan, Pakistan, Iran, Mali and South Korea.

“Yiwu is a very embracing city,” Ammar Albaadani, 38, from Yemen, said in an interview at his apartment in Yiwu, with floors covered by Arabian carpets.

“We Arabs were the first who came to Yiwu to do business and participated in the city’s economic development. Now many of us — Yemenis, Syrians and Iraqis — have wars in our countries. We need to give all of them some warmth.”

Known as the “world’s largest small commodity wholesale market,” Yiwu has transformed the fortunes of its Chinese workers but has also opened up a wealth of opportunities in cheap manufacturing for foreign migrants.

An influx of Arab entrepreneurs — most of them on short-term business visas — has transformed the city into a bustling multi-cultural hub with numerous Middle Eastern restaurants and its own mosque.

But with China’s immigration rules among the strictest in the world for foreigners seeking permanent residency, many of the city’s migrants are worried about how long they will be able to stay in what has become their second home.

‘SAFE IN CHINA’

Manar Abdulhussein, 38, left behind bombings and attacks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad five years ago and moved her family business to Yiwu with her husband and three sons, Ahmed, 15, Hussein, 11 and Yousif, 4, who was born in China.

She runs a clothing factory with her husband, Alobaidi Mohammed, exporting to back to Iraq, which has expanded from one floor to three floors in the past five years.

“We had our factory in Iraq. Then there was a war. Many people urged us come to China to continue our work. Our materials were originally from China,” said Manar, who has adopted a Chinese name, Lan Lan, to help to fit in.

With so many Iraqi migrants in Yiwu, there is now an Iraqi school in the city. But it is hard to plan for the future amid uncertainty over whether they will be able to stay, said Manar.

“It’s very safe in China so I hope my children can settle down, finish their studies and find jobs. But even if we stay here for a long time, we won’t get Chinese passports,” said Manar, who also teaches parents Chinese at the Iraqi school.