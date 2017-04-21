Highlight: Green action for the earth

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Earth Day organization has its eyes set for April 2020, by which time they hope to have 1 million people pledge to take part in a “green action” through their Web site, including the purchase of eco-friendly cleaning products, watching an environmental documentary and using metal straws instead of disposable ones.

There’s no better time to make your pledge than Earth Day tomorrow, with events providing many chances for action. The organization’s official event is the Green Action Market held at 44 South Village, which will include booths by a number of non-profit organizations as well as eco-friendly food, drink and craft businesses. There will be workshops teaching people how to make products such as reusable cloth sanitary pads and business card holders made from plastic bags. Live music is provided by bands Freckles (雀斑) and Anniedora (安妮朵拉).

Just a 10-minute walk away is Commune A7’s Earth Day picnic — of course, attendees are strongly encouraged to bring their own bowls and utensils. There will also be a eco-friendly and second hand market, with 15 to 50 percent of the proceeds going to environmental protection organizations. This event is also accompanied by live unplugged music.

■ Green Action Market is tomorrow and Sunday from 10am to 7pm at 44 South Village (四四南村), 54 Songqin St, Taipei City (台北市松勤街54號). Admission is free, workshops cost NT$500 each. Visit: www.facebook.com/events/1677066789257081 for more information (Chinese).

■ The Earth Day picnic is tomorrow from 11:30am to 6:30pm at Commune A7, across from ATT 4 Fun, 12, Songshou Rd, Taipei City (台北市松壽路12號). Admission is free. Visit: www.facebook.com/events/1892236984323675 for more information (Chinese).