Highlight: Creative EXPO Taiwan

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

The Creative EXPO Taiwan (CET) is back for another year, with the enormous fair spread among three venues in Taipei: Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Songshan Cultural Creative Park and Taipei Expo Park.

Handmade leather bags and wooden furniture, cosmetics and perfume, custom lamps and designer clocks are among the staggering variety of objects and items that will be displayed until Sunday (be sure to check out the “exhibitor’s list” on the Chinese and English-language Web site, with links to the individual businesses).

Huashan has three areas, including Crafts Live, which features artisans from Taiwan and Japan, Crafts Local, which focuses on creators from throughout Taiwan that display mastery in their chosen field and Crafts Now, which has attracted exhibitors from Thailand and Burkina Faso, and includes an international forum that will introduce the latest domestic and global creative trends such as cultural experiments.

The Technology/Life Pavilion, Taiwan & Japan Materials Exhibition, and Demo Room can be found at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, showcasing the innovative power of Taiwan’s design industry. Expo Dome not only has attracted exhibitors from Hong Kong, Talent100 also features 100 emerging image artists from throughout the globe.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號) hosts the craft section, Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區), 133, Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號) hosts the design section and the Taipei Flora Expo Park (台北花博公園), 1, Yumen Street, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號) hosts the licensing section. Tours are available between 11am and 6pm. For more information, visit the English Web site (Chinese and English) at www.creativexpo.tw

■ Open to the public today and tomorrow from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm