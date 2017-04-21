Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Film

A free screening of the documentary Beyond Beauty: Taiwan From Above (看見台灣) will be held tonight at Taipei restaurant Rice Revolution (呷米共食廚房). Beyond Beauty, the highest-grossing documentary in Taiwan’s history, was shot over three years and consisted solely of aerial footage. The 93-minute film highlights the country’s natural beauty and the damage done to its mountains, rivers and oceans by natural disasters and humans to emphasize the importance of environmental protection.

■ 9, Hengyang Rd, Taipei City (台北市衡陽路9號), tel: (02) 2331-9662

■ Tonight beginning at 7pm. Admission is free

Event

On April 21st, 2016, the world lost Prince. Pipe Live Music, a major venue for indie music and parties, will throw a party tonight to celebrate Prince’s life and music. We’re Sorry (問題總部), Project X and Prince Tribute Band will perform some of Princes most iconic tracks.

■ 1 Siyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市思源路1號), tel: (02) 2364-8198. On the Net: www.pipemusic.com.tw

■ Show starts at 7pm

■ Admission is NT$400, available at the venue

School, stationary and office supplies, arts and crafts, houseware and home decor, printing and packaging, hand bags, jewelry and creative design are some of the things visitors will see at the Giftionary Taipei 2017 at Taipei World Trade Center, Exhibition Hall 1. Need a Rhino Hammer? You will find this item among the 523 exhibitors. For a complete list of exhibitors and other information, visit: www.giftionery.net

■ Wednesday to April 29, from 10am to 6pm. Taipei World Trade Center, Exhibition Hall 1 (台北世界貿易中心展覽大樓一館), 5, Xinyi Rd Sec 5, Taipei City (台北市信義路五段五號)

■ Admission is NT$150

Contemporary

Pop-punk group Fire Ex (滅火器) continues their nation-wide tour tomorrow at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Tickets for Sunday’s performance by R&B singer Jiajia (家家) are sold out. Deca Joins takes the stage on Thursday.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Shows start at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$1,200 tomorrow and NT$700 on Thursday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

British hip hop recording artist and music producer Jay Prince will spin a set tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. One Way Street, a group that swings from metalcore, post-rock to electronic beats, shares the venue tomorrow with hardcore punks The Roadside Inn and metal act Zangief (桑吉爾夫). On Sunday, pop group Angelic Ash will hold a release party for its first album Vandalism. Metalcore outfit Greedy Black Hole and Dystopia are also on the bill. American deathcore band Whitechapel will perform on Thursday, with Japan’s Victim of Deception and Taiwan’s Beyond the Cure. France’s Shlomo will spin some house and techno tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall. Initials B.B., Touche and Toska are also on the bill. Techno and house are also on the menu for tomorrow’s Acid Camp Night with Al Burro, Geometer, Arron David, Perlin Noise and others.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start tonight, tomorrow and Thursday at 8pm, and Sunday at 7:30pm; Korner performances begin at 11:50pm

■ The Wall tickets cost NT$1,200 tonight, NT$400 tomorrow, NT$500 on Sunday and NT$1,800 on Thursday; Korner tickets cost NT$500 tonight and NT$300 tomorrow, available through thewall.tw