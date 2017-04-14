Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Contributing reporter

Japanese artist Yuko Tanaka was inspired by the hydrangeas she saw on a mountain one summer and found the flower’s beauty to be both melancholic and timeless. It was as if the hydrangeas “insisted on the importance of life,” Tanaka writes in her artist statement. Her first solo exhibition in Taiwan, Season into Time (燦令盛蕊), which opens tomorrow at Caves Art Center, will feature a collection of her paintings of flowers and landscapes. The color palette in each painting is different but the feeling is the same — that of sheer sublimity.

■ Caves Art Center (敦煌藝術中心), 91, Fujin St, Taipei City (台北市富錦街91號), tel: (02) 2718-2091. Open daily from 11am to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until April 29

Young Art Taipei (台北國際當代藝術博覽會) is back for the ninth year at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and featuring works of artists below the age of 45. VIP viewing starts today and doors are open to the public tomorrow and Sunday. This year’s fair includes 63 galleries from around Taiwan and the world, including artists from 15 different countries. ArtDoor Gallery and In River Gallery are among the Taipei galleries to be featured. For those not looking to break the bank, Bluerider Art will be selling merchandise by American artist Rine Boyer. Her humorous and flippant prints of hipsters can be found on socks, cups and t-shirts.

■ Sheraton Grand Hotel (喜來登大飯店), 9F, 12, Zhongxiao E Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市忠孝東路一段12號9樓)

■ Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 8pm. Admission is NT$300 at the door

Hsu Chiao-yen (許喬彥) draws inspiration from discarded objects and uses them to create jarring but beautiful sculptures that stick out at odd angles. His latest exhibition, Fail to Reach (不及), at Project Fulfill Art Space explores the interrelated concepts of vulnerability and insignificance. Hsu came up with the theme while watching a bird perched helplessly on a branch during a snow storm. Like many exhibitions at Project Fulfill Art Space, Hsu’s exhibition is multisensory and makes use of smell (lime powder) and sound (trickling water) rather than being a purely visual experience.

■ Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間), 2, Alley 45, Ln 147, Xinyi Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市信義路三段147巷45弄2號), tel: (02) 2707-6942. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Until May 6

On display at Mind Set Art Center is Self-Portrait (自畫像), a joint exhibition of self-portraits by 13 artists from around the world. The self-portrait has a long history, helping artists to refine their technique and practice introspection and reflection. While some of the self-portraits displayed are realistic, others are abstract. Tang Jo-hung (黨若洪) paints himself as somewhat of a caricature with flailing limbs and clownish mannerisms. Juin Shieh’s (謝鴻均) palette is just as colorful as that of Tang’s, though her subject matter appears to be a little more serious. Through a series of swishes and swivels, she alludes to a harried but loving mother (herself, of course) taking care of a newborn. The white in the painting refers to breast milk.

■ Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術), 7F, 180, Heping E Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市和平東路一段180號7樓), tel: (02) 2365-6008. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until May 6

Chinese artist Gao Lei (高磊) is known for his ability to transform industrial materials into sculptures that resemble paintings or delicate artifacts. This can be seen in his eponymous solo exhibition, Gao Lei (高磊), held at Asia Art Center II. Made from stainless steel, marble, nylon, pewter and an assortment of other materials, Gao’s sculptures combine industrial simplicity with artistic beauty, the result of which is serious but silly, methodical but chaotic. For instance, his stainless steel carvings appear to depict machine diagram, but they can also be interpreted as a snide to how the state operates as a machine without taking into consideration human emotion.