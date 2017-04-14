Highlight: Songkran Festival

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

If you can’t visit Thailand for Songkran, or the Thai New Year most notable for its water festival, look no further than New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和). Myanmar celebrates a similar holiday during the same time called Thingyan, and water-splashing revelries have been held every year since 1998 at Huasin Street (華新街), which has a large concentration of Burmese residents.

Tradition has it that dousing each other with water washes away the misfortunes of the past year — and it’s also a good way for some respite from the scorching April sun in Bangkok. Saturday will see a high of 29 degrees Celsius in Taiwan; yeah, that’s warm enough for a water fight.

There will also be plenty of Southeast Asian food, song and dance performances from Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and China’s Yunnan Province as well as a variety of craft workshops.

■ 10am to 4pm Sunday, Huasin St, New Taipei City (新北市華新街), 15 minute walk from Nanshijiao MRT Station (南勢角)

■ Admission is free. Visit www.ntpc-po.com (Chinese) for more information