Highlight: Get looped at Looptopia

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

The Spring music festival season continues apace this weekend with Looptopia, a two-day event in Taoyuan city, which begins tomorrow and will host over 50 top DJs and entertainers.

Located on a ranch, the venue consists of three colorful performance areas. There will be interactive art installations, camping, barbecue, cabins, a market, showers and complete amenities, with organizers promising “a new utopia for festival lovers.”

Dubbed by organizers as “Taiwan’s premier dance music festival,” Looptopia features world-class acts such as Martin Garrix and Greek DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike along with 50 other acclaimed artists, including Markus Schulz and KSHMR.

Complete details in English and Chinese, including detailed information on how to get to the venue and line up of musicians are available at event Web site looptopia.cc.

■ Tomorrow and Sunday from 11am to 10:30pm at Pushin Ranch (埔心牧場), 439 Youshi Rd Sec 1, Taoyuan City (桃園市幼獅路一段 439 號)

■ Tickets start at NT$7,300, available through www.facebook.com/events/1782427165339892.

For more information, call (09) 6613-6000