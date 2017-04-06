Review: Inner and outer worlds on stage

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Just as I am willing to see the romantic classical ballets — Swan Lake, Giselle et al — done by a variety of companies, I am also willing to take a chance on William Shakespeare’s works in a variety of adaptations and languages — condensed English versions, Beijing opera, Russian, Chinese. At the core, theoretically, the same heart should be beating.

However, I had to admit defeat as I left the National Theater on Friday night after seeing the OKT/Vilnius City Theatre’s two-act production of Hamlet, as staged by Lithuanian director Oskaras Korsunovas.

Perhaps it was the language barrier, though the National Theater’s wonderful new surtitle screens, large squares on either side of the proscenium that were big enough for both Chinese and English translations to be shown at the same time, are a vast improvement over the old vertical rectangles, and made it easy to follow along.

It was the details that nagged at me. Why was there a creature in Act I, costumed in a large black cape, big black neck ruffle, black bondage hood and red-lit nose bulb crawling around the stage like some huge misshapen mastiff, complete with the occasional growl?

Or what to make of the large white rat’s head — and tail — seen peering above the mirrored moveable make-up desks in Act I, only to reappear on an actor otherwise costumed in a white Elizabethan courtier’s outfit in Act II, with lots of squeaking coming over the sound system? Another sign that something is rotten in the state of Denmark?

But most of all, why were Hamlet’s childhood buddies, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, campily dressed (and acting) in black baby-doll dresses and clutching tiny purses in Act I and then in long black velvet Elizabethan-like dresses — for a while — in Act II?

I understand that Korsunovas’ philosophy is to present modern works like classical theater and the classics like contemporary works, which was amply demonstrated by the staging and pacing of his Hamlet, but does that require black bondage hoods?

Yet there were many details to admire: the mirrored make-up tables — the basic set elements — which were moved about to form walls or curtains; the all-white flowered bower scene for Ophelia; the mix-and-match costuming (by Agne Kuzmickaite, who was also credited with Korsunovas for the set) that ranged through the ages from black hoodies for the men, to long cloaks, to slip dresses and long jersey gowns for Ophelia and Gertrude, to a very low-cut black vinyl mini-dress and knee-high boots for the queen.

Most of all, there were some fine performances, especially by Darius Meskauskas in the lead role, Dainius Gavenonis, who doubles as King Claudius and the ghost of Hamlet’s father and Vaidotas Martinatis as Polonius.

So while I felt some defeat in leaving the theater, overall it was worth it to have battled the rain to make the show.

The weather on Saturday was much better, and so was the performance Free Steps (自由步—身體的眾生相) in the Experimental Theater. Like Hamlet, Free Steps was part of the Taiwan International Festival of Arts.

Su Wei-chia (蘇威嘉), who was a National Performing Arts Center-National Theater and Concert Hall artist-in-residence last year, began working on his Free Steps project in 2013, but its origins date back almost a decade to his graduation project for his master’s degree.

He wanted to explore dance at its most basic, though the dancer’s bodies, steps, movements, emotions and rhythms and he has created several versions of Free Steps, including one for the Experimental Theater as part of the 2015 Innovation Series-Dance, set on six women and one man.