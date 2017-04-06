Whipping up an Urban Freakout

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

When David Frazier first saw all-female group Kinoco Hotel perform at Japan’s Fuji Rock two years ago, the cofounder of the Urban Nomad Film Festival knew that the band’s frontwoman, keyboard-vocalist-dominatrix Marianne Shinonome, would appeal to the crowds. After all, everyone loves a good spanking.

“[Shinonome] carried a mini-whip and riding crop,” Frazier tells the Taipei Times of the performance in an phone interview on Monday. And though the Shinonome didn’t engage in any whipping, there was plenty of French kissing and “sexually suggestive motions with the keyboard.”

Yum, yum.

Frazier immediately wanted to book them but “I assumed that they were too big for Taiwan.” And so he didn’t think too much more about the band, which he calls “retro punk and psychedelic with a J-pop edge,” until a chance meeting last summer with the international tour manager in the early morning hours at a bar in Tokyo.

“It was a lucky coincidence,” Frazier says — one that led to a meeting with Kinoco Hotel’s tour manager, record company boss, band manager and Shinonome herself.

“She actually had a riding crop at the meeting,” Frazier says.

That meeting led to Kinoco Hotel headlining Opening Freakout, Urban Nomad’s two-day music festival at Taipei’s Tiger Mountain on April 15 and April 16. They will take the stage on April 15 at 9pm.

This is the first year that the annual music festival will be held over two days — something Frazier attributes to the number of bigger-named Japanese bands wanting to play at the festival.

Urban Freakout will be the first in a series of events that will lead up to the Urban Nomad Film Fest, which runs from May 11 to May 21.

Festival Notes What: Urban Nomad Opening Freakout Where: Tiger Mountain (微遠虎山), 186-1, Ln 221, Fude St, Taipei City (台北市福德街221巷186-1號) When: April 15 and April 16, 2pm to midnight Admission: Advanced tickets are NT$1,000 for a two-day pass and NT$675 for a one-day pass; tickets at the door are NT$1,200 for two-day pass and NT$800 for one-day pass On the Net: urbannomad.tw



SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

Though the dominatrix routine will be confined to the stage, in addition to the bands, booze and food, there will be acrobatic performances (think Cirque du Soleil), a burlesque troupe and a fortune telling booth. And for the kids, there will be a balloon twister and face painting.

The music will be spread among three stages and there will be 30 bands and DJs. The organizers say that programming will emphasize rock and electronic on Saturday and jazz, reggae and world music on Sunday.

The center of the Tiger Mountain venue is at a desanctified folk temple turned arts center, a 10-minute taxi ride from Taipei and a cool venue to shake your bones.

In addition to Kinoco Hotel, there will be first ever Taiwan gigs by three other Japanese groups: indie scene mainstays and electro-rockers L.E.D., Tokyo’s old-school reggae and Latin DJ crew Caribbean Dandy and the jazz-trance band Omni Sight.

Taiwan-based bands and DJs include Skaraoke, White Eyes, Sonia Calico, Marcus Aurelius, Balkazar and DJ Vicar.

The fest will also see visits by international promoters coming to check out the Taiwan scene, including Shogo Komiyama of Japonicus, who regularly works with Fuji Rock and has organized Japan shows for Manu Chao, Laurel Aitken, Rico Rodriguez, Fermin Muguruza, The Beat, Very Be Careful and the world’s best acts in reggae, ska and Latin rock.

“This is Freakout you won’t want to miss,” Frazier says.

URBAN FREAKOUT BAND PICKS

Caribbean Dandy

April 16 at 8:40pm, Main stage

This Japanese DJ crew are some of the biggest names in Japanese music and according to their bio “exploded onto an unsuspecting Tokyo music scene with its unique mixture of Rebel Music and massive doses of Mestizo, Cumbia, Patchanka, Balkan, ska, rock, Latino and raw energy.” Expect a stupendous live show.