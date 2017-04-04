Removing the blocks to creativity

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Excited first graders swarm instructor Dada Hu (胡政達) before he can even step into the classroom. There’s still a few minutes until the bell rings, but the students don’t seem concerned about their precious recess time. They can’t wait for class to start.

The secret? Lego.

“Children see them as toys,” Lego educator Coin Hsu (徐國峯) says. “They don’t want to learn just to learn, they want to learn because of the Lego. To me, that’s the key to Lego education.”

Lego bricks have been around for decades, but their popularity has exploded in recent years, especially with the Lego movie releases. And with the growing trend of hands-on and creative education — which is still largely absent from formal schooling — a growing number of independent educators are using Lego to stimulate critical thinking in today’s youth.

Most educators, like Hsu, focus on Lego robotics using the Mindstorm system designed through Lego’s partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But Hu, who runs Lego design studio Formosa Creative Brick, makes his classes about creativity and aesthetics, purely using Lego to create clever contraptions and designs.

‘MR ILL TRY IT’

Hu wastes no time cutting to the chase.

“There’s a ‘Mr I’ll try it’ and a ‘Ms I don’t want to’ in all of us,” he announces to the class. “‘Mr I’ll try it’ is your friend. If you keep telling me you don’t know how to do something, then you’ll never learn. I’m here to teach you how to fish — I won’t be handing you any fish.”

Hu is one of Taiwan’s pioneers in Lego education, starting at a private learning center in the late 1990s. He expanded his classes to Tianmu Elementary School about five years ago, and public school demand is now more than his team can handle.

Although Hu and Hsu diverge in teaching content, the principles of critical thinking are the same. Hsu points at three six and seven-year-olds in one of his classes at Lego supply store BidBuy4U (必買站), who are learning the basics of building a tower. There’s an example on the screen, but once the construction begins, the teacher turns it off.

“The screen contains just a sample of what can be done,” Hsu says. “If we simply have them copy it, their critical thinking will suffer. These students are already undergoing force-fed education at school. When they first come, they expect us to give them precise instructions. But we’ll gradually change their way of thinking.”

Hsu says if you watch closely, all three children are already using different methods in building the tower.

“This is just their fourth class,” he says. “The difference in their work will only increase as time goes on. However, it takes time for them to develop the courage to be creative and stop looking for absolute answers. For some kids, it’s a month, for others, it might take a year.”

“Soon, ‘I can’t do this,’ or ‘How do I do this,’ disappears from their vocabulary,” he adds.

DIFFERENT CREATIVITY

Will Ho (何昶毅), a Taiwan Lego champion and instructor with Formosa Creative Brick, says Lego have evolved since he took classes as a child. Before, they would mostly assemble pre-designed Lego sets. Now, the trend is to accumulate a cache of individual bricks and use one’s imagination to push the Lego limit.

Ho displays some of his work. There is a Lunar New Year block that can be opened up to form panels with lion dancers, lucky symbols and a mahjong table. Another piece is a vampire. Ho moves the arm so the wing covers the mouth, and he flicks a switch and moves the wing back to its original position, revealing an open mouth with two Lego heads inside.