Party on the beach

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

The four-day tomb sweeping weekend kicks off tomorrow, and while the more dutiful of us will be sweeping graves and offering fruits to the dearly departed, others will be heading down to Kenting to celebrate life by partying nonstop at the three-day Spring Break on the Beach taking place at Kenting Chateau Beach Resort.

“There is really something magical about Kenting on the first weekend of April,” party organizer and DJ Marcus Aurelius tells the Taipei Times. “Whether it’s getting out of rainy Taipei or seeing friends that you haven’t seen in a while, it’s always a blast.”

Aurelius, who has been involved with Spring Break on the Beach for the last five years, says that it’s gone from a pool party with 500 people to a beach party with over 18,000 people attending in three days.

“We start the days off with Latin and reggae music and when the sun goes down, the music gets crazier,” Aurelius says.

More international DJs have been headlining each year, and this year, DJ Kyroman (real name Andrew Moore) will dress up as an eight-foot tall transformer and shoot lasers and smoke from his transformer suit while spinning EDM tunes.

Another event that Aurelius is looking forward to is the bikini competition.

“Each night, 10 or so men and women wearing bikinis get about 30 seconds to shake what their mamas gave them and get a chance to win NT$10,000.”

You heard it. Men. In bikinis. Shaking their asses.

Aurelius says that they will try to keep it “PG 13-ish” so it doesn’t get “too wild.”

As for those with safety and noise concerns, he adds security guards will be “working tirelessly” to make sure that the party doesn’t get too crazy or dangerous.

■ 2017 Spring Break on the Beach (2017夏都春宴) is tomorrow through Monday from 3pm to midnight at the Kenting Chateau Beach Resort (墾丁夏都沙灘酒店), 451, Kenting Rd, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County (屏東縣恆春鎮墾丁路451號)

■ For more information including ticket prices, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1798482887071546