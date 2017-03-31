HIghlight: Spring Scream

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Yoga, food, crafts, art, bars, booze, acrobats and, yes, music will all feature as part of Spring Scream (春天吶喊), one of the nation’s oldest and biggest music festivals, which will be held this weekend at Oluanpi Lighthouse National Park (鵝鑾鼻燈塔國家公園), 8km from Kenting.

There will be 150 acts from around the world -- mainly Taiwan, Japan and Korea -- performing on the venue’s five stages. The music will cover the entire gamut of genres including funk, metal, rock ‘n’ roll, punk rock, indie music, hip-hop, DJs, fusion and shoegaze, to name a few.

This year will also feature the Oceansound Yoga Festival, three days of yoga, music, art and food.

The festival offers a shuttle bus service from Kenting to the venue. The bus picks revelers close to the Caesar Hotel and stops at the campground and then the venue.

For Spring Scream participants, the South Point Campground is offering camping for NT$200 per person. The campgrounds are a few minute walk from the Spring Scream site.

There are five campgrounds in the same area that also provide showers and toilets, though organizers say the campgrounds are not affiliated with the event. Be sure to bring your own tent and sleeping bag. The average price per person is between NT$150 and NT$300, though rates go up during holiday weekends.

For a complete lineup of bands and other information, visit the Spring Scream Web site: springscream.com.

■ Tomorrow, Sunday and Monday from noon until midnight

■ Tickets are NT$966 to NT$3,000, available online with KKtix and all Family Mart convenient stores through the FamiPort