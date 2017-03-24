Highlight: Calla Lily Festival

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

While cherry blossom season has ended, calla lily season is picking up and today marks the beginning of the annual Calla Lily Festival by Bamboo Lake (竹子湖) in Yangmingshan National Park. In addition to the white calla lilies, visitors will also be able to view other flowers such as tulips and hyacinths, and mountain vegetables such as cabbage and bamboo shoots. During the festival, visitors can also look forward to musical concerts and enjoy other leisure activities such as flower-picking and hiking.

The history of the calla lily plantation dates back nearly give decades and it’s said that the damp climate and mist helps the flowers thrive.

■ The Calla Lily Festival starts today and runs until April 23 at Yangmingshan National Park (陽明山國家公園), 52 Zhuzihu Rd, Taipei City (台北市竹子湖路52號)

■ Admission is free. For more information, www.callalily.com.tw