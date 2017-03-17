Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / staff reporter

CLASSICAL

The Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform today and tomorrow at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. Under the baton of Russian conductor Vasily Petrenko and cello performances by Norwegian Truls Mork, tonight’s program includes Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, op.46, Dmitri Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, op. 107 and Symphony No. 2 in E minor, op. 27 by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Tomorrow’s program includes Geirr Tveitt’s Excerpts of 100 Folk Tunes from Hardanger, Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor, op. 85 and Symphony No 2 in D major, op. 43 by Jean Sibelius.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm. Remaining tickets are NT$2,400 to NT$4,200, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

Pure Brilliance II is a performance at Taipei’s National Concert Hall by pianist Liao Chiao-han (廖皎含) and violinist Liu Hsiao (劉霄). The program includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s Violin Sonata in E-flat Major, Op.12 No.3, Sergei Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No.2 in D Major, Op.94, Cesar Franck’s Violin Sonata in A Major and Tzigane by Maurice Ravel.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Monday at 7:30pm. Remaining tickets are NT$600 to NT$2,000, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

CONTEMPORARY

Japanese musician Masaki Toraiwa will perform tomorrow at FUZZ Art Space, a performance and art space in New Taipei City.

■ B1, 199 Zhongshan Rd, Sec 2, New Taipei City (新北市板橋區中山路二段99號B1)

■ Show starts at 4pm

■ Tickets are NT$300

The Last Minute Latin Band, a new musical project formed early last year and composed of Latinos and Americans, will perform tonight at The Loft at WOW. The group’s energetic version of Latin tunes is influenced by Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and Reggae. Tomorrow it is Dread Rider and O-Brothaz Sound System, two Taiwan-based reggae acts.

■ The Loft at WOW, 3F, 2, Ln 120, Wuchang St, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段120巷2號3F)

■ Shows start at 9pm

■ Tickets are NT$350 tonight and tomorrow, available through the venues Facebook page

This weekend’s performances at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts, by Wubai and China Blue are sold out. Pop group Men Envy Children (小男孩樂團) will perform on Sunday. Indie singer-songwriter Zooey Wonder (黃玠瑋) takes the stage on Wednesday.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Shows start on Sunday at 4pm and Wednesday at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$1,000 on Sunday and NT$800 on Wednesday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Celebrate St. Patrick’s day tonight at The Beat with Paul Murphy, known primarily by his stage name Skratch Bastid, a Canadian DJ and Juno-nominated record producer. A three-time Scribble Jam DJ Battle winner, URB magazine has described him as “a DJ with more than mixing up his sleeves.” Special guests include DJ Marcus Aurelius, Resident Soul, DJ CROSS CUTZ and DJ Double P.

■ The Beat, B2, 27, Fuxing S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市復興南路二段27號B2)

■ Tonight at 10pm

■ Tickets are NT$500 at the door

Japanese metalcore band Crystal Lake will perform tomorrow at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. Taiwan’s deathcore/death metal outfit Emerging from the Cocoon (破繭而出) and Thailand’s Annalynn are also on the bill. It’s a night of house and techno tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, with Detroit’s Mike Servito, Initials B.B., Waves of Doppler, Barkher and others. Tomorrow the techno and house party continues with Lyova Lyubov, Aowu, Ruby Fatale, Toska and others.