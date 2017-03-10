Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / staff reporter

Observing the Outside World, Inspiring my Inner Thoughts (睹物內觀) is an exhibition that many viewers will probably relate to. Held at IT Park Gallery, it showcases Lin Chun-ju’s (林純如) whimsical, minimalist paintings — a squiggle at the bottom of a blank canvas, haphazard blotches of red ink. Though not as intricate or as visually appealing as some of her installations with flowers, Lin’s paintings speak to the viewer because they aptly demonstrate how human thought is illogical and incongruous. They suggest that we often cannot make sense of our actions and emotions.

■ IT Park Gallery (伊通公園), 2F-3F, 41 Yitong St, Taipei City (台北市伊通街41號2-3樓), tel: (02) 2507-7243. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 10pm

■ Until March 25

On display at Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts is Chinese-American artist Han Hsiang-ning’s (韓湘寧) photo-realistic paintings of cityscapes. Recalling is in some ways a retrospective of Han’s work over the past few decades. Born in China, trained in Taiwan before immigrating to New York City, viewers see how his style has evolved from abstract to pop art to the more realistic street scenes that he is most well-known for. Han makes ample use of cool, pastel hues and grays in his paintings of New York, which gives them a dismal yet dramatic feel, ingeniously highlighting a dream-despair binary that defines life in the Big Apple.

Also at Kuandu is Rhetoric of Shame (羞恥的修辭) a joint exhibition featuring the works of several artists revolving around the idea of shame. Lin Shu-kai (林書楷), who has made miniature models of cities in the past, injects a more personal angle this time by drawing inspiration from a recent family tragedy. The feeling the viewer gleans is neither sad nor shameful, though, but rather one of tenderness. Li Yi-fan (李亦凡) takes a different approach. Li’s previous work explored the violent side of nursery rhymes and children’s stories and he continues to do so in his latest work, which is as disturbing as it is titillating.

■ Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts (關渡美術館), 1 Xueyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市學園路1號), tel: (02) 2896-1000 X 2432. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am

to 5pm

■ Both exhibitions are until April 16

If you happened to recently walk past the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei, you may have seen an object that looks like an abandoned shipyard container covered with graffiti. In fact, it is an installation by Lu Jyun-han (盧俊翰). The Tempted Dream Walker (被誘惑的夢遊者) is an attempt to answer the question: What if dreams were our reality? Lu creates an alternate universe inside the container with his colorful shapes, squiggles and psychedelic patterns. The idea of the subconscious being a powerful driving force affecting our thinking and decisions is brilliantly fleshed out inside this claustrophobic space.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39 Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3720. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until May 21

Chinese artist Wei Jia (韋嘉) continues to explore the good and bad in humanity with his apparition-like figures in mythical landscapes in his latest solo exhibition, Sudden Brilliance (小恍煌), which opens at Taipei’s Michael Ku Gallery tomorrow. Though some of his people are naked and others are fully clothed, Wei’s paintings nonetheless exude an Adam and Eve feel. Nature is presented in its purest form, glittering, luscious and inviting, but it’s the men and women that seem unsettling.