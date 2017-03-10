Highlight: No nukes march

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Tomorrow marks the sixth anniversary of Japan’s Fukushima Nuclear Disaster, and people will be taking to the streets again to protest the use of nuclear energy. Anti-nuclear activities have taken place since the 1980s, and opposition has intensified since the disaster.

Earlier marches focused on shutting down the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant, which is now temporarily sealed. As the government has vowed to phase out nuclear energy by 2025, this year’s march serves as a reminder for the authorities to fulfill their promise.

With the theme, “No nuclear, low carbon, renewable energy,” marches will take place simultaneously in Taipei, Kaohsiung and Taitung.

■ 2pm in Taipei at Ketagalan Blvd (凱德格蘭大道), 2:30pm in Kaohsiung at Kaohsiung Labor Park Plaza (高雄市勞工公園廣場) on Chungshan 3rd Rd (中山三路), 2pm in Taitung at Tiehua Pedestrian Area (鐵花行人徒步區) at Tiehua Rd (鐵花路).