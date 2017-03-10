Home / Features
Fri, Mar 10, 2017 - Page 13　

Highlight: Ex-Boyfriend Market

By Dana Ter  /  Staff reporter

Women will sell items leftover by former lovers at this weekend’s Ex-Boyfriend Market at the Yuanshan Park Area of Taipei Expo Park.

Photo courtesy of Burak Kostak

It might be a little early for spring cleaning, but if you’re a woman who recently went through a breakup, it might be a good idea to round up items — scarves, X-box, pancake mix — and haul them over to Yuanshan Park this weekend to sell at the Ex-Boyfriend Market, organized by fashion magazine Marie Claire Taiwan, because you might as well earn a buck from your misery.

In addition to the market, there will be an open-air cinema, live music and food stalls. For those who wish to spend the night, there’s also the option of “glamping” — glamorous camping. In other words, there’s no need to pitch a tent or skin a deer, but Marie Claire will be providing makeshift accommodation at the park.

■ Tomorrow from 2pm until Sunday at 5pm at Yuanshan Park Area of Taipei Expo Park (花博花海廣場)

■ Admission is free. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1396663983730484

