Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

Greek restaurant Yiamas Greeka Taverna (亞馬仕希臘餐廳) will host a comedy dinner tomorrow. A monthly event, tomorrow’s roster includes Amy “The cleavage has spoken” Yu and members of funny person collective Republic of Comedy.

■ 3, Ln 181 Anhe Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市安和路二段181巷3號)

■ Tomorrow at 8:30pm

■ Tickets are NT$350 and can be booked by calling (02) 2737-0037

Contemporary

Woolloomooloo Out West’s The Loft, Taipei’s newest performance and arts space, will have its grand opening tomorrow. Jazz acts Not A Lady and Grease Train Trio will perform.

■ The Loft at WOW, 3F, 2, Ln 120, Wenchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北武昌街二段120巷2號3F)

■ Show begins at 8pm.

■ Tickets are NT$500, available through the venue’s Facebook page

Folk rock combo Vast & Hazy will perform tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$700. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

French krautrock and psych-punk rock band La Femme, which was established by keyboard player Marlon Magnee and guitarist Sacha Go, will take the stage tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. DJ Sonia is also on the bill. Shugo Tokumaru, a Japanese singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who creates every aspect of his music, including the lyrics, music, arrangements, recording and mixing, performs tomorrow. German folk metal band, Equilibrium, who combine elements of folk music, black metal and symphonic metal, will play it loud on Tuesday. German melodic death metal band Suidakra will also perform. British producer, DJ and label operator Ed Davenport will play underground deep house and techno tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall. Toska, Geometer, LMF and the UK’s Inland are also on the bill. Tomorrow it is the venue’s annual Bass Kitchen bash with Tzusing, Yoshi Nori, Initials B.B. and Hypnic Jerk, among others.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start at 8pm; Korner shows start at 11:50pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$1,000 tonight, NT$1,500 tomorrow and NT$1,800 on Tuesday; Korner tickets are NT$500 tonight and NT$650 tomorrow, available through thewall.tw

Mia Hsieh (謝韻雅) and Scott Prairie from world music ensemble A Moving Sound will perform on Sunday at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Shows start at 7:30pm

■ Admission is NT$450, available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Shoegaze, grunge and punk rock are on the menu tonight at indie rock club Revolver, with Reversing into Garage (倒車入庫), Fogbow (霧虹), Pseudo and Sadog set to take the stage. The venue will host two parties tomorrow. The first, beginning at 8:30pm, features disco and punk with My Skin Against Your Skin (激膚),who will play from their latest EP. The second show, hosted by DJ Leo37, will present the sounds of hip hop, house and dance with Waves of Doppler (都普勒浪潮), Beigow Liu, Minghan Lin and Reused. A cocktail of punk rock and alternative rock will be served up on Sunday with The Fake Adult Project, Mad Dogs Wave (瘋狗浪) and The Stressful Sound. Tuesday’s lineup includes pop rock and alternative rock with Zodiac (天文謀殺) and UnderWay. Nu-metal/modern rock act Rough Project, alternative/grunge band Countervalve (逆瓣膜) and punk/grunge trio Feardrive perform on Wednesday.