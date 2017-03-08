Indian village beats drought, one raindrop at a time

By Roli Srivastava / RALEGAN SIDDHI, India, Thomson Reuters Foundation

On a hot, dry afternoon at Ralegan Siddhi in India’s western state of Maharashtra, Ansar Shaikh climbed effortlessly to a hill top and pointed at the vast expanse of farmland all around.

A local guide, Shaikh uses the summit as a viewing gallery to showcase not the village’s idyllic setting, but the trenches and stone barriers on the hill’s slopes, and earthen dams on the ground to trap each raindrop that falls.

This tiny village — with a population of 2,500 and spread over 900 hectares — is located in Ahmednagar district, where the average annual rainfall is about 500mm, the lowest among all districts of Maharashtra, according to weather officials.

But Ralegan Siddhi has remained water sufficient for four decades, even in the severe droughts of 2014 and 2015 that triggered nearly 7,000 farmer suicides in Maharashtra — the highest in the country — over crop failure and mounting debts.

Nearly 24,000 farmers committed suicide in India in 2014 and 2015.

Ralegan Siddhi’s water sufficiency dates back to another drought in 1972 when social activist Anna Hazare started a project that would insulate the village from dry spells.

In the years to come, Hazare emerged as a rural development mascot and the face of a massive anti-corruption crusade.

The drought project was his first step into activism.

Barriers were erected on Ralegan Siddhi’s slopes to stop rainwater run-off which was collected in an intricate network, channeled to a giant well, then pumped into streams that fed farmlands.

“Rain is the only source of water here and we don’t waste it,” Shaikh, the guide, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Over the years, the groundwater level went up to a few feet below ground from about 61m to 76m earlier, according to Thakaram Raut, former headmaster of the village school, who now oversees water conservation training.

The number of wells used for irrigating farmland has gone up to 135 from 35, and cultivable land has doubled to about 404.7 hectares.

So has the quantity of farm produce.

Women don’t have to trek long distances for water, which is supplied through taps in all households once every two days, then stored in big, bright-blue cans.

“The Ralegan Siddhi watershed model is intuitive, organic and is rooted in compassion and empathy, not as much in science,” said groundwater expert Himanshu Kulkarni, who heads a non-profit that deals with groundwater research and education.

“The model shows how changed human behavior can be linked to how we manage our natural resources.”

‘ANNA’S WATER’

Wearing sunglasses, Dhondiba Ethoba Authi, 74, sat cross-legged on his one-hectare farmland, next to a pile of harvested millet, keeping a watch on his grazing cattle.

This was the second harvest of the year and Authi said he expected to make 35,000 rupees (US$524.27) from the yield. He inherited this land from his parents, but recalls it being barren for a good part of his childhood.

“Farming was erratic then. There were no schools. There was nothing here,” Authi said. But that was before ‘Anna’s water’ started flowing into irrigation wells and household taps.

“I make money from my farmland and also from the milk my cows produce.”

Most people in Ralegan Siddhi live in concrete houses. Some households have washing machines. Most have cars or motorbikes.

“We get Anna’s water and I operate the washing machine at least five times a week,” said Swati Bhalekar, who lives in a brightly painted house, a washing machine at its entrance.