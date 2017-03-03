Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

If you’re looking for a reprieve from this miserable winter weather, Hiding in the Island (島嶼隱身) at MOCA, Taipei explores island life and Aboriginal culture along the east coast, which is known for its pristine black sand beaches and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. Truku Aboriginal artist Idas Losin takes designs normally carved on totem poles and paints them on canvas while infusing them with an element of surrealism. Hualien-native Lin Gieh-wen (林介文) who studied traditional Truku weaving techniques, weaves spools of fabric from clothes worn by her Seediq grandmother with copper rings in her latest installation, Nomadic Soul. Historically, the east coast was seen as being primitive and under-developed in comparison to the west coast, but as these exhibitions show, it not only boasts remarkable natural sights, but rich traditions and culture as well.

Also on display at MOCA, Taipei is Rosa’s Wound (羅莎的傷口) a joint exhibition featuring artists from around the world whose work explores collective trauma and healing following instances of war and genocide. The title derives its name from the protagonist in Coagula, which was written by Jewish poet and Holocaust survivor Paul Celan. The exhibition features works by activist artist Chen Chieh-jen (陳界仁), whose work subtly criticizes the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) policies during the Martial Law era. Japanese artist Tetsugo Hyakutake explores the process of “Japanization” during the Japanese colonial era, while Vietnamese American artist Dinh Q Le sketches pictures of female soldiers who participated in the Vietnam War. Rather than being gruesome and bloody, a sense of tranquility permeates most of these artworks. It’s not to say that war and subjugation isn’t evil and destructive, but rather that hints of the beauty and goodness of human nature can still be found during desolate times.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39 Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3720. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Both exhibitions run until April 9

Japanese photographer Toshio Shibata’s haunting pictures of natural landscapes seamlessly intermeshed with manmade structures, most of which are engineering feats, will be on display at Taipei’s 1839 Contemporary Gallery starting tomorrow. Constructed Landscape (再造的風景攝影) consists of photographs of waterfalls and dams that look like origami, foliage and solar panels that evoke the patterns in a kimono. The effect is a simultaneous feeling of discordance and harmony. Shibata seems to suggest that although nature is an omnipotent force, sometimes the effect of man’s wrath can have tremendous ripple effects too.

■ 1839 Contemporary Gallery (當代藝廊), B1, 120 Yanji St, Taipei City (台北市延吉街120號B1), tel: (02) 2778-8458. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 8pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until April 9

After numerous exhibitions by the founding fathers of the Korean monochrome movement — which, let’s be honest, consists of a lot of boring lines under the descriptive guise of “minimalism” — it’s refreshing to see works by female artists for a change. Sense and Sensibility — Works by Korean Women Artists (理性與感性－韓國女性藝術家作品展) explores the work of artists born between the 1950s to 1990s. Bang In-hee uses worn fabric as a medium to explore the various uses of clothing to, for example, convey social class or the function of uniforms. Jung Eun-A paints everyday objects such as potted flowers from unexpected angles. Meanwhile, Jung Woo-ri and Lee Gang-yoo both infuse modern humor and values, exploring notions of womanhood and sexuality, in their traditional ink paintings.