Highlight: Konstantin Scherbakov piano recital

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Born in the former Soviet Union, Konstantin Scherbakov has been playing piano since the age of five, making his first orchestra debut at the age of 11 playing Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto. This weekend, the Russian classical pianist will play Tchaikovsky and Beethoven at the National Concert Hall in Taipei.

Scherbakov is also the winner of the first Rachmaninov Competition in Moscow in 1983. His international career began in 1990 when he performed in Asolo, Italy. In addition to orchestral performances, Scherbakov has also participated in musical festivals throughout the world including the Singapore Piano Festival and the Lebanon Music Festival. He is known for his stunning and haunting renditions of Beethovan’s symphonies.

■ Sunday from 2:30pm to 4:30pm at National Concert Hall (國家音樂廳), 21-1, Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21之1號)

■ Tickets are NT$500 to NT$2,500, available through www.artsticket.com.tw. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/153699488452353