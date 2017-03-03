Highlight: Cemelesai Pasasauv concert

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

After his band Hey! broke up last year, lead singer Cemelesai Pasasauv took the group’s Aboriginal stylings to another level by releasing an album in December written entirely in the Paiwan language. A native of Tjanavakun Village in Pingtung, Cemelesai studied voice at National Taitung University and formed Hey! in 2012. He will be promoting his latest work at Taipei’s Art Alley Cafe tonight.

The album’s title Zemiyan means “perfect circle,” which symbolizes Cemelesai’s return to his roots. It’s pretty introspective and soulful piano and guitar folk-pop, and as Cemelesai writes in the album description, “Maybe you think that Aboriginals are happy-go-lucky and that our singing is always bold and far-reaching. But this time, please listen to me sing softly.”

■ 8pm, Art Alley Cafe (藝風巷), 2, Ln 90, Chengde Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (承德路三段90巷2號)

■ Admission is NT$350 including one drink. Those who purchased the album can enter for NT$100. Tickets must be purchased online before 4pm today at passer.cc/event/58997ac857d9ae3d363df273. For more information on the musician, visit www.facebook.com/cemelesaipasasauv.artis (Chinese).