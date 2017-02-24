Highlight: Brazilian Carnival Night

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Bummed about the bad weather this weekend and wishing you were shaking your stuff in Brazil as carnival week begins tonight? While there won’t be a massive week-long outdoor celebration in Taipei, revelers can at least pretend to be in Rio for tomorrow as night club The Beat will be draped in hues of yellow and green for the occasion.

The night will feature samba and Latin music, samba dancers, live drummers and lots of Caipirinha, which is considered Brazil’s national cocktail, made with cachaca (sugar cane hard liquor), sugar and lime.

■ Tomorrow from 10pm to 4:30am, The Beat, B2, 27, Fuxing S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市復興南路二段27號B2)

■ Admission is NT$250 before 11pm, NT$350 after, one drink included. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/237329030052899