Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Classical

Russian Riches is an evening of Russian music tonight at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. German conductor Gabriel Feltz leads a program that includes Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23 and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No.1 in D minor, Op.13. The concert’s opening work is the haunting Fairytale Poem by Sofia Gubaidulina, a leading modern Russian composer.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tonight at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$700 to NT$1,500 (NT$400 tickets are sold out), available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

NSO Read Between Notes I — Spring Time — Time for Read? will be held on Sunday at Taipei’s National Recital Hall. Hong Kong theater director Edward Lam (林奕華) will read from his work This is not a pipe and I am not Sherlock Holmes, which examines love and obsession. The National Symphony Orchestra will accompany with a performance of Saint-Saens’s The Assassination of the Duke of Guise, matching the twists and turns of Lam’s narration with the first film music in the world.

■ National Recital Hall, Taipei City

■ Today at 2:30pm. Tickets are NT$400, available through NTCH ticketing or online at www.artsticket.com.tw

Event

Radio Station ICRT is teaming up on Monday with Latinos Taiwan for Carnival Taipei (台北拉丁嘉年華), a music and food extravaganza at Taipei Flora Expo Park’s Maji Square, which runs all day and into the late hours. There will be an Afro-Latin market between 11am and 7pm that features tacos, burritos, ceviche, beer, handicrafts and much more, a free dance workshop from 2pm to 7pm and a flower parade at 3pm and 5pm. At noon, the main stage out front of Triangle will host different acts including dance performance groups such as Afrozomba, , and the NCTU Argentine Tango Club. Musical guests include Montunos Latin Band and Bloco Forca. After dark, there will be a party at Triangle with a number of DJs including P-Lala, Tutto and Praddmix.

■ The daytime events will take place at Taipei Flora Expo Park (台北花博公園), 1, Yumen Street, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號). The after party will take place at Triangle, 1, Yuman St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號)

■ Monday from 11am to late in the evening. Tickets for Triangle concert are NT$400, available through www.facebook.com/events/367880246908578

Contemporary

DJ Marcus Aurelius will host Pop Up DJ Party tonight at A7 Commune, an outdoor space featuring roughly 20 food trucks across from ATT 4 Fun. The free performance, which runs from 9pm to midnight, will feature funk, soul, hip-hop reggae, disco and much more.

■ Commune A7, across from ATT 4 Fun, 12, Songshou Rd, Taipei City (台北市松壽路12號)

■ Tonight from 6pm until midnight; music from 9pm until midnight

■ Admission is free

Hong Kong veteran musician David Huang (黃大煒) appears tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 7pm

■ Admission is NT$1,500. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Heavy metal group Burning Island (火燒島) will play tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. Tomorrow, deathcore/death metal outfit Emerging from the Cocoon (破繭而出) will share the venue with GunPowder, which fuses American hard rock and Japanese speed metal. American Ringgo Ancheta, better known by his stage name Mndsgn, performs hip hop on Sunday. It is a night of techno and house tonight at Korner, a venue located inside the Wall. Yoshi Nori, Boris Ocram and Meuko! Meuko!, among others, are also on the bill. Tomorrow it’s a night of techno with diskonnected, Al Burro, Konstantin, Kettenkaussell and Birds & Tapes taking the stage. On Sunday, Jubilee and The Large, two musicians that are part of Mixpak, a Brooklyn-based record label that is home to some of Jamaica’s biggest stars, will head the bill.