Tackling the big issues

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

Kao Shu-mei (高淑梅) slept in a park for the first time seven years ago, NT$76 in her pocket. Plagued by schizophrenic hallucinations, she had lost her home after a fallout with her in-laws.

Today, she can be found selling Big Issue magazines in Taipei’s Gongguan area (公館). When business is slow, she’ll take out a finance book and learn about buying stocks.

“I have some savings now and if someday I can no longer sell magazines, I can still trade stocks,” Kao says, adding: “I gives me a sense of dignity. I’m much happier.”

The bright orange vests of Big Issue vendors have been a common sight at MRT station entrances and major intersections throughout the nation since the UK-founded magazine debuted in Taiwan in April 2010. Vendors must be homeless or staying at temporary shelters. They purchase copies for NT$50 and sell them at NT$100, keeping the profits.

Many “success stories” of homeless people being able to afford apartments have been reported over the years, but founder and editor-in-chief Fines Lee (李取中) says that people are often too focused on these outliers.

“People like to see others return to what they see as a ‘normal life.’ But this ‘normal life’ is not suitable for everyone. Nor do their problems disappear after they stop being homeless,” he says.

Lee says he is happier to hear that someone was able take a trip out of town to visit relatives or pray at a temple — activities that show they have time for leisure activities.

“The goal is to give their life some stability,” he says. “Some people are able to save money but still choose to sleep in Internet cafes. Everyone has their preference. Just because we help someone doesn’t mean we have the right to tell them how to live.”

RECOVERY PROCESS

Kao now stays at a recovery home for mental health patients, a short walk to her vending spot.

The area is packed on a Saturday afternoon when I visit her. There’s an animation festival going on at National Taiwan University, and every few minutes someone stops and buys a magazine, which features US actress Emma Stone on the cover. Kao sells close to two dozen copies in the three hours I spend with her.

“Don’t be fooled, it’s not always like this.” she tells me. “Business is this good because the issue just came out, it’s a Saturday and there’s a Hollywood star on the cover.”

Kao says she sells an average of 13 magazines per day, netting close to NT$20,000 per month.

Lee says many Big Issue vendors work less at the end of the month when sales are slow, but Kao rarely misses a day, whether rain or shine.

“I worked during a typhoon once, and sold four copies. They probably bought them because they felt sorry for me,” she quips.

A former real estate agent, Kao said she has no problem with the sell — but when she first heard about the Big Issue through a friend, she did not feel well enough to take on the job.

“I was mentally ill and unhappy, at one point dropping to 42kg,” she says. “I was basically a bag of bones.”

Two years later, her psychologist recommended that she move into a recovery home. Since she had to pay NT$3,000 per month to make up for the difference between living costs and government support, she needed a job and the Big Issue came to mind. She also has a part-time job at a hospital.

“There are many factors to my getting better, but working and being able to support myself is a big one,” she says. “Looking at me, you wouldn’t be able to tell that I have problems.”