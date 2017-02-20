Skiing out of the shadows

By Justin Bergman / New York Times News Service

Emerging from the warmth of her car, Jung Sang-mi watched her husband trudge up a snowy hill, red sled in hand, as their 5-year-old son bounded excitedly ahead, ready for another run. Like many young South Koreans in the congested capital of Seoul, she and her husband escape to the nearby Taebaek Mountains to hit the slopes several times each winter, although she admitted they are still trying to find their legs as skiers.

“We are not really good at it,” she said, “but we do enjoy the sledding.”

There’s another draw that keeps their son enthralled — a palm-fringed indoor water park called Ocean 700, whose attractions include a wave pool, a lazy river filled with bobbing inner tubes, and a water slide with the slightly intimidating name of Tornado. In fact, Jung, a 36-year-old bank employee, thought the ski season was over on this particular trip in mid-March last year, when some of the smaller resorts began to close, so her family had come only for the water slides. “It’s very popular in Korea. Maybe even more than the skiing.”

Indeed, compared with neighboring Japan and its ingrained ski culture, deep-powder skiing and well-established resorts, South Korea is in many ways still coming into its own as a skiing and snowboarding destination. But this could soon change when Pyeongchang hosts the Winter Olympics next year from Feb. 9 to 25, only the third time the Winter Games will be held in Asia and the first time outside Japan.

It’s a big moment for the country, which views the Winter Games as a huge source of national pride and is eager to put on a memorable spectacle on par with the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul and the 2002 World Cup that South Korea co-hosted with Japan.

With tens of thousands of athletes, journalists and spectators expected to descend on Pyeongchang for the Games, it’s also a coming-out party of sorts for South Korea as a winter sports hub, a chance to show the world that it, too, has sparkling-white slopes and a top-notch skiing infrastructure that can continue to attract powder hounds long after the Olympics are over.

WHERE IS PYEONGCHANG?

This quiet region of pine-covered mountains and potato fields not far from the North Korean border, long one of the country’s least-developed areas, has overcome a number of obstacles just to get to this point. Pyeongchang, largely unfamiliar even to many Koreans before the Olympic bid, was once seen as a sizable underdog to win the Olympics. It finally succeeded in its third bid after razor-thin defeats to Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

Still, name recognition remains a problem. To avoid confusion with the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, the Olympic host was officially rebranded from its original name, Pyongchang, to PyeongChang, adding an all-important “e” and capital “C.” The new spelling only partly worked, though, as some international media have not adopted the capital C. And travelers have still gotten confused, such as the Kenyan delegate headed to the ski center for a UN biodiversity conference in 2014 who accidentally booked a ticket to North Korea instead.

The preparations have also been rocky. There were struggles initially to find domestic sponsors and disputes over funding for venues and the plan to build a downhill course in a virgin forest on a protected mountainside. (The organizing committee has done damage control by promising to replant trees and return the mountain to its natural state after the games.)