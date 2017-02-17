Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Currently on display at Metaphysical Art Gallery is God’s Tear Drop (老天爺的淚珠). South Korean artist Kim Tschang-yeul’s, who is one of the “founding fathers” of the Korean monochrome movement known as Danseakhwa, initially started painting tear drops to symbolize the process of healing after the Korean War. Little did he know that he would spend his entire career painting water droplets — tiny ones, plump ones, droplets set against various backdrops such as old scrolls and newspaper clippings. Water to Kim symbolizes life and death, birth and rebirth, and his droplets, which exude a calming, trickling effect, are also eerily realistic.

■ Metaphysical Art Gallery (形而上畫廊), 7F, 219, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段219號7樓), tel: (02) 2771-3236. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6:30pm

■ Until March 12

As a child, Chen Chien-jung (陳建榮) was fascinated by the instruction manuals and diagrams depicting how to assemble the different parts of a toy rather than the actual toys themselves. He derives inspiration from these manuals and diagrams in his artwork which will be on display in his latest solo exhibition Well-Lighted Rooms (明亮的房間) at Project Fulfill Art Space. Chen’s paintings are both architectural and poetic. Detailed lines and measurements are overlaid with seemingly slapdash, pastel-colored brush strokes. His paintings also thread two-dimensionality and three-dimensionality.

■ Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間), 2, Alley 45, Ln 147, Xinyi Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市信義路三段147巷45弄2號), tel: (02) 2707-6942. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Opens Sunday. Until April 1

Galerie Nichido celebrates its 90th birthday with Take a Line for a Walk (線性漫遊). The exhibition, which includes works from the likes of Andy Warhol, Janaina Tschape and Jasper Johns, derives its title from a saying by Swiss-German expressionist-surrealist artist Paul Klee. The saying alludes to capturing quick vignettes or everyday scenes. The artworks to be displayed are mostly simple but telling. Warhol’s drawings of daisies, for instance, juxtaposes bright-colored lines with dark backgrounds to create a pop art effect that begs viewers to see the beauty in flowers in a different light.

■ Galerie Nichido Taipei (台北日動畫廊), 3F, 57, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段57號3樓), tel: (02) 2579-8795. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until April 8

Taipei-born activist artist Yao Jui-chung (姚瑞中) shows his mellower side in his latest solo exhibition, Eight Days a Week (週休八日), opening at Tina Keng Gallery tomorrow. Yao, whose past work includes public urination (to make a political statement of course) as well as photo-documentation of Taiwan’s “mosquito halls” — abandoned public property — turns his focus to childhood imagery, cartoons and pop culture. Yao says his worldview changed after having two daughters and that doting sentiment shows in his latest paintings such as Superman Daddy, where a man seems to be teaching his two children — who are wearing capes — a couple of fight moves.

■ Tina Keng Gallery (耿畫廊), 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號), tel: (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until April 9

Those who are into black-and-white dystopian imagery will want to check out Chinese artist Jiang Zhi’s (蔣志) solo exhibition at TKG+ Projects. One Is All, All Is One (我們) explores the relationship between human beings and their natural/psychological landscapes, while alluding to themes such as anxiety, greed and desire. As the exhibition title suggests, we are one with our psychological state — the Chinese title simply means “we.” However, Jiang’s work is far from poetic or pensive and viewers sense something sinister about his message, notably, to not let our thoughts consume us and eat us up. Put simply, overthinking isn’t healthy.