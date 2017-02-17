Highlights:TGIF Hip Secret Cinema

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Celebrate the weekend by sipping cocktails at TGIF Hip Secret Cinema which is back tonight at Spacebar_Room. Every Friday evening, the bar-turned-cinema screens a “secret” movie (only five clues, released hours prior to the screening, will be released to participants). To book a seat, which are limited to 60, sign up via their Facebook. Genres range from romantic comedy to action and horror.

All are welcome — you don’t need to be an indie film buff or hipster. The event starts at 8pm and doors close at 8:15pm.

■ Tonight at 8pm, Spacebar_Room, 291, Heping E Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市和平東路三段291號)

■ Admission is free with minimum purchase of one drink. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1096840657096575