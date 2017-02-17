Highlights:Weekend life drawing

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Can’t get enough of life drawing at Revolver, or want to do it in a non-bar atmosphere? Boven, a creative and design magazine library, will be hosting a three-hour session on Sunday with several models striking poses all evening.

The admission fee includes a drink (tea), paper and 2B pencils, although people can get creative and bring their own materials. Although the Chinese description indicates that it is a drawing class, there will be no teachers. If you want to recharge your creative juices or need some more inspiration, the venue has almost 20,000 art and design magazines for you to peruse.

■ Sunday, 7pm to 10pm, Boven Magazine Library, B1, 18, Alley 5, Ln 107, Fuxing S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市復興南路一段107巷5弄18號B1)

■ Admission is NT$400. Limited tickets will be available at the door, visit www.facebook.com/events/243675519423828 to register in advance.