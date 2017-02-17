Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

Taipei Story Slam is back for another evening of competitive storytelling. Held on Thursday at Sappho Live, a jazz club, story tellers are given seven minutes to tell a true, personal story fitting a pre-assigned theme that will be judged by people chosen randomly from the audience. Storytellers will be judged on their ability to adhere to the seven-minute time frame, tell the story without the use of notes or props and apply the theme in a way that the story has a conflict and a resolution. The storyteller with the top score will go on to compete against this year’s other winners in the GrandSLAM Championship. E-mail the venue a short pitch (3-5 sentences) of your story to taipeistoryslam@gmail.com.

■ B1, 1, Ln 102, Anhe Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市安和路一段 102 巷1號 B1), tel: (02) 2700-5411. On the Net: www.sappholive.com

■ Show starts at 9pm

■ Entrance is NT$200

Contemporary

It’s a night of soul Sunday at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts, as Leo37 hosts Taiwan Soul Train.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 7pm

■ Admission is NT$700. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Metal outfit Masquerader, black/folk metal outfit Bloody Tyrant (暴君) and metalcore outfit Greedy Black Hole (貪婪黑洞) perform tomorrow at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. UK-based alternative act Only Real performs on Sunday. Tomorrow, it’s a night of techno and ambient at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, with Toska, Andy Chiu, Yunn, God Killer and Argand Plane set to take the stage.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start at 7:30pm; Korner shows begin at 11:50pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$500 tomorrow and NT$950 on Sunday; Korner tickets are NT$200 tomorrow, available through thewall.tw

Folk ensemble City Party (都市零件派對), college band Ripple and Lee You-ting (李友廷) perform tomorrow at APA Mini (小地方展演空間).

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$450, available through www.indievox.com

Jazz and alternative music are on the menu tonight at indie rock club Revolver, with Japan’s Chibi Brass set to take the stage. Tomorrow it is alternative rock and electron rock with My Skin Against Your Skin and Japan’s Kill My 27, The Stone That Burns and The Lum. The sounds of alternative rock continue on Sunday with Japan’s Fifth-Newheavy, Atomic Stooges, The Stone That Burns and Taiwan’s ChicKNUP. Rock and indie rock from A.N.D Taipei, Initial Retribution and Same But Different will be heard on Wednesday.

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei

■ Show starts tonight at 8:30pm, tomorrow at 8pm, Sunday at 7:30pm and Wednesday at 9:30pm

■ Admission is NT$600 tonight, NT$400 tomorrow and Sunday and NT$300 on Wednesday

Rapper Peatle will perform from his new EP, Peatle Still Shiny, tomorrow and Sunday at Pipe Live Music, a major venue for indie music and parties.

■ 1 Siyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市思源路1號), tel: (02) 2364-8198. On the Net: www.pipemusic.com.tw