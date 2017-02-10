Highlights: Pingsi Sky Lantern Festival

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

This weekend marks the 15th and final day of the Lunar New Year, which means that thousands of lanterns will be released into the sky at the annual Pingsi Sky Lantern festival in New Taipei City. The tradition of lighting and releasing lanterns originated in the late Qing Dynasty to warn villagers of possible intruders. Nowadays, visitors from around the world scribble their wishes on the lanterns and hope that the heavens hear their prayers.

Be sure to arrive early if planning to attend the main event at Shihfen Square, where lanterns will be collectively released in eight rounds. Registration begins at 10am and closes when full. Alternatively, visitors can purchase their own lanterns from one of the roadside stores for only NT$150.

■ Tomorrow 6pm at Shihfen Square (十分廣場), 136, Nanshanping, Pingsi Dist, New Taipei City (新北市平溪區南山坪136號)

■ For more information, visit: skylantern.ntpc.gov.tw/en